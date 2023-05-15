Dead – Death – Obituary News : 12th Student Commits Suicide in Delhi After Failing in Two Subjects, Probe Ongoing

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Delhi 12th Student Commits Suicide After Failing in Two Subjects: What Needs to be Done?

On May 14, 2023, Delhi’s Aman Vihar area was in chaos after the dead body of a Class 12th student was found early in the morning. The student had failed in two subjects in the board exam and left a suicide note on May 12. The incident has once again brought to the forefront the issue of student mental health and the pressure of academic performance. According to the National Crime Records Bureau, India has one of the highest suicide rates in the world, with students being particularly vulnerable.

The incident in Delhi highlights the need for parents, educators, and policymakers to take a more proactive role in addressing the mental health of students. Here are a few things that can be done:

Encourage open communication: Parents and teachers need to create a safe space for students to express their emotions and concerns. Students should be encouraged to talk about their fears and anxieties related to academics and other aspects of their lives. Schools can also have counseling services and mental health professionals to provide support to students. Revamp the education system: The education system in India is known for its emphasis on rote learning and grades. This puts immense pressure on students to perform well in exams. There is a need to shift the focus from grades to learning outcomes. Exams should be viewed as a means of assessing learning rather than a tool for grading students. There should also be an emphasis on experiential learning, where students can apply what they have learned in real-life situations. Address the stigma surrounding mental health: Mental health is still a taboo topic in India, and there is a lot of stigma attached to seeking help for mental health issues. This needs to change. Schools can organize workshops and awareness campaigns to educate students, parents, and teachers about mental health. They can also have support groups and peer counseling programs to provide a safe environment for students to discuss their mental health concerns. Involve parents in the education process: Parents play a critical role in the academic and personal development of their children. They should be involved in the education process and should be made aware of the challenges their children are facing. Parent-teacher meetings can be used as a platform for discussing the academic progress and mental health of students. Provide vocational training: The education system in India is heavily focused on academic subjects, which leaves little room for vocational training. This puts students who are not academically inclined at a disadvantage. Providing vocational training can give students an alternative career path and reduce the pressure on them to perform well in exams.

In conclusion, the incident in Delhi is a wake-up call for all stakeholders to take student mental health seriously. The education system needs to be revamped, and parents, teachers, and policymakers need to work together to create a safe and supportive environment for students. It is time to prioritize the well-being of our students over grades and academic performance.

News Source : TIMESOFINDIA.COM

Source Link :Delhi: 12th student commits suicide after failing in two subjects, investigations underway | News/