Dead – Death – Obituary News : 13 dead, 15 injured in Kallar Kahar road accident

Tragedy Strikes Kallar Kahar: At Least 13 Dead in Passenger Bus Accident

On Saturday, a devastating accident occurred in Kallar Kahar, resulting in the loss of at least 13 lives and leaving 15 individuals injured. The incident happened when a passenger bus, en route from Islamabad to Lahore, suffered brake failure due to excessive speed.

Details of the Accident

The bus, bearing the number BSG-055 and operated by a private company, met with the accident near booth number 224 in Kallar Kahar. According to the spokesperson of the Motorway Police, the exact details of the incident are still under investigation. However, initial reports indicate that the bus’s brakes failed to function properly, leading to the tragic crash.

Victims of the Incident

Among the victims, 13 people, including five women and three children, lost their lives in the accident. The injured passengers, whose conditions range from minor to critical, were promptly transported to the trauma center in Kallar Kahar for medical treatment. The authorities have been working diligently to provide the necessary support and care to those affected by this tragic event.

Rescue Operations

As news of the accident spread, rescue teams, along with the DIG Motorway and the Deputy Commissioner of Chakwal, swiftly arrived at the scene to oversee the rescue operations. The local law enforcement agencies and Motorway Police have launched an investigation into the incident to determine the exact cause of the brake failure and any other contributing factors.

Conclusion

This devastating accident in Kallar Kahar has caused immense grief and pain to the families of the victims. It is a stark reminder of the importance of road safety and the need for stricter regulations to prevent such incidents from occurring in the future. Our thoughts and prayers are with the families of the victims, and we hope for the swift recovery of those injured in the accident.

News Source : Tribune

Source Link :At least 13 dead, 15 injured in Kallar Kahar road mishap/