Dead – Death – Obituary News : 13 dead after car crashes in front of home

Tragedy in Kannur: 13-Year-Old Boy Dies in Car Accident

Kannur, a city in the state of Kerala, witnessed a tragic incident on the night of (insert date). A 13-year-old boy named Shahabas, son of Nasriya and Thansir, died in a car accident while standing in front of his house.

The Victim

Shahabas was a student of 8th standard in the Government Higher Secondary School, Thottada. He was a bright student and had a promising future ahead of him. He was the only child of his parents and was loved by everyone in his neighborhood.

The Incident

On the night of (insert date), Shahabas was standing in front of his house, located in the Thottada Mathanthavida area, when a speeding car lost control and hit him. The car was carrying 13 people, and all of them were reportedly under the influence of alcohol. The impact of the accident was so severe that Shahabas died on the spot.

The Aftermath

The incident has left the entire neighborhood in shock. The family members of Shahabas are devastated and are struggling to come to terms with the loss of their only child. The local residents have expressed their anger and frustration over the incident and have demanded strict action against the driver and the other occupants of the car.

The police have registered a case against the driver and have arrested him. The other occupants of the car are also being questioned, and the police are trying to ascertain their level of involvement in the incident. The authorities have assured the local residents that strict action will be taken against the culprits and that justice will be served.

The Importance of Road Safety

The incident highlights the importance of road safety and the need for strict enforcement of traffic rules. Driving under the influence of alcohol is a serious offense and can have fatal consequences. It is the responsibility of every citizen to follow traffic rules and to ensure the safety of themselves and others on the road.

The incident has also raised concerns over the increasing number of road accidents in the state. According to the National Crime Records Bureau, Kerala has one of the highest rates of road accidents in the country. The authorities need to take immediate measures to address this issue and to ensure the safety of the citizens.

Conclusion

The death of Shahabas is a tragic incident, and our hearts go out to his family and loved ones. We hope that the authorities will take strict action against the culprits and that justice will be served. We also urge the citizens to follow traffic rules and to ensure the safety of themselves and others on the road.

News Source : News Desk

Source Link :വീടിന് മുന്നിൽ വച്ച് കാറിടിച്ച് 13കാരൻ മരിച്ചു/