Dead – Death – Obituary News : 14 more deaths in Ballia due to heatwave, total toll reaches 68

Heat-Related Deaths Continue to Rise in Ballia District, Uttar Pradesh

The scorching summer heat has taken a toll on the residents of Ballia district in Uttar Pradesh, India, with the number of heat-related deaths rising to 68 in the last 24 hours. The state government has appointed a committee to investigate the situation, with a focus on the villages in the Bansdih and Garwar growth blocks, where the maximum number of casualties have been reported. The committee, led by Director Medical Care Dr KN Tiwari and Director Infectious Diseases Dr AK Singh, has been studying the situation and meeting with the families of the deceased to determine any patterns or causes.

According to Ballia Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Jayant Kumar, a total of 178 new patients were admitted to the hospital in the last 24 hours, out of which 14 have died. He stated that the deceased were suffering from various illnesses, but the extreme heat and heat stroke prevalent in the villages have worsened the situation. The families of the deceased have reported that power cuts in the villages have made the situation worse for them.

Dr AK Singh stated that they spoke to some of the families and found that the deceased had been ill for a long time, with one of them having TB. However, the outbreak of severe heat and heat stroke in the villages has aggravated the situation. He emphasized that the situation is a cause for concern and needs to be addressed urgently.

The rising number of heat-related deaths in Ballia district highlights the urgent need for preventive measures to be taken to combat the effects of extreme heat. The government needs to ensure that power supply is uninterrupted in the villages, as power cuts can exacerbate the situation. The medical facilities in the district need to be equipped to handle the large number of patients suffering from heat stroke and other heat-related illnesses. The government needs to increase awareness among the people about the dangers of extreme heat and how to prevent heat stroke.

In addition, the government needs to take steps to address the root cause of the problem – climate change. The rising temperatures and extreme weather events are a direct result of climate change, and urgent action is needed to mitigate its effects. The government needs to invest in renewable energy sources, such as solar and wind power, to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and promote sustainable development.

The situation in Ballia district is a wake-up call for the government to take urgent action to address the effects of climate change and ensure that the people are protected from the dangers of extreme heat. The rising number of heat-related deaths is a tragedy that can be prevented with timely intervention and preventive measures. It is time for the government to act and take responsibility for the well-being of its citizens.

