Dead – Death – Obituary News : 14-year-old boy dies after incident at Scottish school

14-Year-Old Boy Dies After ‘Isolated Incident’ at School in Scotland

A 14-year-old boy named Hamdan Aslam has died after an “isolated incident” at Saint Kentigern’s Academy in Blackburn, West Lothian, Scotland. The teenager was rushed to the hospital after becoming unwell at school at around 1:20 pm on Tuesday, but he tragically died shortly after. Another 14-year-old boy is believed to have been involved in the incident. Widespread rumors have been circulating on social media about the cause of the youngster’s death, but police have said they will not comment further until a post-mortem examination has been carried out.

Head teacher Andrew Sharkey expressed his sadness and condolences to the family and friends of Hamdan Aslam. He said that everyone in the school community has been “devastated to learn of the tragic death of one of our students.” The school has set up ongoing emotional support and signposting for students and staff affected by the tragic news. Sharkey also stated that they would like to respect the family’s privacy at this incredibly painful time and would not be making any further comment.

Police Scotland released a statement saying that officers were called to a report of concern for a 14-year-old boy at a school in the Bathgate area around 1:20 pm on Tuesday, June 6, 2023. The boy was taken by ambulance to the hospital for treatment, but he died a short time after. His family has been informed, and inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances of the death.

The incident has shocked the community, and flowers have been laid outside Saint Kentigern’s Academy in memory of Hamdan Aslam. Students and staff affected by the tragedy have access to emotional support and counseling. The school community is rallying behind the family and friends of Hamdan Aslam, offering their condolences and support during this difficult time.

News Source : Ben Ashton

Source Link :Scotland: First picture of boy, 14, who died after incident at school | UK News/