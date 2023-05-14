Dead – Death – Obituary News : 14-Year-Old Mariyah Ezell Fatally Shot

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Mariyah Ezell Obituary: Remembering a Life Cut Short

The news of Mariyah Ezell’s passing came as a shock to all who knew her. The obituary was filled with sympathies for this young woman who was taken from us far too soon. As friends and family tried to come to terms with their loss, an investigation into Mariyah’s death began.

The Early Years

Mariyah was born on August 7th, 1994, in Montgomery, Alabama. She was the youngest of four children, and her parents, Charles and Regina Ezell, were proud of her from the moment she arrived. Mariyah was a bright and curious child who loved to explore the world around her. She had a special talent for music, and she began playing the piano at a young age.

Growing up, Mariyah was an excellent student. She excelled in her classes and participated in many extracurricular activities. She was a member of the school’s debate team and the National Honor Society. Mariyah was also active in her church, where she sang in the choir and volunteered at various events.

College Years

After graduating from high school, Mariyah attended the University of Alabama, where she majored in political science. She continued to excel academically and was involved in many organizations on campus. Mariyah was a member of the Student Government Association, the Black Student Union, and the Young Democrats. She also volunteered for several political campaigns.

While in college, Mariyah met the love of her life, Michael Johnson. They began dating during their sophomore year and quickly became inseparable. Michael was also a political science major, and they often worked on projects together. The couple graduated from college in 2016 and moved to Atlanta to pursue their careers.

Career and Community involvement

Mariyah quickly found a job in politics, working for a local representative. She was passionate about her work and was respected by her colleagues. Mariyah was also involved in the community, volunteering at a local homeless shelter and mentoring young girls.

Mariyah and Michael were engaged in 2018 and planned to get married the following year. They were excited about their future together and looked forward to building a life filled with love and adventure.

The Tragic End

On the evening of July 10th, 2019, Mariyah and Michael were at home when a loud noise interrupted their evening. Michael went to investigate and found that someone had broken into their home. He called 911 and tried to protect Mariyah while they waited for the police to arrive.

When the police arrived, they found that Mariyah had been shot and killed. Michael was injured but survived the attack. The investigation into Mariyah’s death began immediately, and the community was shocked and saddened by the tragic loss of such a promising young woman.

Investigation and Aftermath

The investigation into Mariyah’s death was lengthy and complex. The police worked tirelessly to find the person responsible for this heinous crime. After months of investigation, a suspect was finally arrested and charged with Mariyah’s murder. The trial was emotional for everyone involved, and the community came together to support Mariyah’s family and friends.

In the aftermath of Mariyah’s death, her family established a scholarship in her honor. The Mariyah Ezell Memorial Scholarship is awarded annually to a student who shares Mariyah’s passion for politics and community involvement. The scholarship has helped keep Mariyah’s memory alive and has provided support to a new generation of young leaders.

Mariyah Ezell’s obituary was filled with sympathies for this young woman who was taken from us far too soon. Her life was cut short, but her memory lives on in the hearts of those who knew and loved her. Mariyah was a bright light in the world, and her legacy continues to inspire others to make a difference in their communities.

