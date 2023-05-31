Dead – Death – Obituary News : 15-year-old Commits Suicide Due to PUBG Stress

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Suicide in Aligarh: 15-Year-Old Boy Commits Suicide Due to PUBG Game

A 15-year-old boy from Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh, committed suicide by hanging himself with a fan. The reason for his suicide is reportedly the popular game PUBG. The police have taken possession of the body and sent it for post-mortem. In his suicide note, the child wrote “Mom-Dad, I am sorry” leaving his family in despair. The police are currently investigating the case, which took place in the Green Park Apartment of Mahua Khera police station area.

The Student Was Always Playing Sports

According to Mukesh Kumar, the reasons for the child’s suicide are still unknown and will only be known after the post-mortem. The child was always playing games and was depressed. The name of the child was Daksh and he was a student of class 11. The incident happened late at 12 o’clock in the night.

Another relative, Ashish Kumar, said that the child was playing games at night while his parents were away on a tour in Mussoorie. The game that the child played is still unknown, and it will be known from his mobile phone how he got into depression and took such a drastic step.

Police are Investigating the Incident

After receiving the information about the incident, the police arrived at the scene and took possession of the body and sent it for post-mortem. Relatives of the deceased child are in tears, and police are investigating the incident. The child left a suicide note, which read “Mom-Dad, I am sorry.”

Judicial officer Puneet Kumar Dwivedi provided additional information stating that the incident took place in the Green Park Apartment of Mahua Khera police station area. The police have recovered a laptop and a mobile phone from the spot and are continuing their investigation.

Conclusion

This tragic incident is a reminder of the potential dangers of excessive gaming and the impact it can have on children’s mental health. It is crucial for parents and guardians to monitor their children’s activities and ensure that they are engaging in healthy activities while also allowing them to have fun. It is also important for game developers to include features to limit excessive gaming and prevent such incidents from occurring in the future.

