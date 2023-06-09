Dead – Death – Obituary News : 15-year-old jumps to death from 23rd floor in Thane, Maharashtra

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Big Incident in Thane: 15-Year-Old Allegedly Commits Suicide by Jumping from 23rd Floor of Building

In a big incident in Thane, Maharashtra, a 15-year-old boy allegedly committed suicide by jumping from the 23rd floor of a building. The incident took place on Thursday night at 2 am. The building residents heard a loud noise and rushed outside to find the boy’s body covered in blood lying on the ground. The police were informed immediately, and a case has been registered. The body has been sent for post-mortem, but the exact reason behind the suicide is not known yet.

The incident took place in the Vartak Nagar area of Thane, where the boy jumped from a multistory building’s 23rd floor. The police were informed by the building residents, who heard a loud noise at 2 am. When they went outside to check, they found the boy’s body lying on the ground in a pool of blood. The police have registered a case of accidental death, and an investigation is underway.

The boy had scored 92% in his 10th board exams, which had recently been announced by the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Education (MSBSHSE). The results were announced on June 2, and 93.83% of students had passed the exams. The boy was reportedly a bright student who had scored well in his exams.

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Education (MSBSHSE) Announces 10th Board Exam Results

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Education (MSBSHSE) recently announced the results of the 10th board exams. The results were announced on June 2, and 93.83% of students had passed the exams. The boy who allegedly committed suicide by jumping from a building’s 23rd floor had scored 92% in the exams.

Indore Hosts Biggest Business Festival Under MLA Akash Vijayvargiya’s Leadership

Under the leadership of MLA Akash Vijayvargiya, Indore recently hosted its biggest business festival, dedicated to good governance and welfare of the poor, in honor of the Modi government’s successful nine years of uplifting all sections of society. The festival saw participation from businessmen, with the focus on the welfare of the common people. The state and central governments have undertaken several unprecedented steps for the welfare of business owners, and the festival aimed to highlight these efforts.

Thane suicide case Maharashtra Suicide rate in Maharashtra Mental health awareness in Maharashtra Student suicide cases in Maharashtra Preventing suicide in Maharashtra schools

News Source : Agniban

Source Link :Maharashtra: 15-year-old student commits suicide by jumping from 23rd floor in Thane/