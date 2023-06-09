Dead – Death – Obituary News : 15-year-old Willow Glen HS student killed in San Jose car crash

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

The San Jose Car Collision: A Tragic Incident

The San Jose car collision has become a topic of great interest for the public, who are actively seeking updates on the accident and the victims involved. In this article, we will provide details on the unfortunate incident that occurred in San Jose, resulting in the loss of a 15-year-old teenager’s life.

The Tragic Incident

The incident occurred at an apartment block situated on Rinconada Drive in the Canoas Garden neighborhood, around 12:55 a.m. on Wednesday. A 15-year-old boy, identified as Justin Estira, was struck by a 2019 Subaru sedan, which was traveling at a slow speed. The young boy succumbed to his injuries at the scene, as confirmed by the authorities.

The Victim

Justin Estira was a resident of San Jose and a student at Willow Glen High School. Friends described him as a “very friendly and open” individual who had a wide circle of friends. He was well-liked not only in his neighborhood but also at school and other places. Justin’s parents had immigrated from the Philippines to the United States, seeking a better life and opportunities for their son. He was a young man full of optimism and potential, and his parents wished for him to have a brighter future.

The Driver

The motorist involved in the incident, a young female driver, remained at the scene and cooperated fully with the authorities. San Jose police Sgt. Jorge Garibay stated that there is no evidence to suggest that the collision was intentional. The incident is being investigated as a tragic car collision with unfortunate circumstances.

School Support

In response to the heartbreaking news, Willow Glen High School announced that counselors would be available to provide support to students, faculty, and staff on Wednesday and Thursday.

Investigation and Statistics

As authorities conducted their investigation, Rinconada Drive was partially closed for several hours. According to authorities, this incident marks the 19th fatal collision, 20th traffic-related fatality, and 12th pedestrian fatality in San Jose in 2023. The investigation is still ongoing.

In Conclusion

The San Jose car collision is a tragic incident that has left the community grieving for the loss of a young life. Our thoughts and prayers are with Justin Estira’s family and friends during this difficult time. We hope that the investigation will provide answers and closure for all those affected by this tragedy.

