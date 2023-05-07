Dead – Death – Obituary News : 17-year-old boy killed at illegal hookah bar in southeast Delhi

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Tragedy Strikes in Delhi: 17-Year-Old Boy Shot Dead in Illegal Hookah Bar

In a shocking incident, a 17-year-old boy was shot dead and another boy received severe leg injuries inside an illegal hookah bar in southeast Delhi’s Govindpuri Extension on Saturday. The incident happened during a celebration where a group of boys had gathered inside the bar, which had been shut down since April 1. An argument between the boys turned violent and resulted in one of them being shot in the head, leading to his untimely death. The deceased was identified as Kunal, who lived with his family in Govindpuri.

The police received a PCR call at 3:15 pm on Saturday about the shooting. A team reached the spot, which turned out to be an illegal hookah joint operating out of the first floor of a three-story building. Upon arrival, a pool of bloodied tissues was found on the floor, and Kunal was declared dead at the AIIMS Trauma Centre. Another teen, Rahul, had severe leg injuries.

According to reports, the victim’s father claims that Kunal was shot by 4-5 people who had come to the bar. Initial investigation revealed that a group of boys, including Kunal, had gone to celebrate the birthday of another friend. An argument broke out a few minutes before the incident, and investigation has revealed the involvement of local ruffians in the case. One suspect has been identified who is a juvenile.

The police are probing whether the group of boys were taking drugs, as seven or eight boys were present at the spot when the shooting took place. Deputy commissioner of police (south east) Rajesh Deo said the bar was challaned by local police and it was shut on April 1. An inquiry has revealed that the bar was running illegally for the past several weeks.

Soon after the tragedy, local residents held a protest, demanding action against the bar that was operating illegally. The incident has left the community in shock and disbelief, with many calling for stricter regulations and enforcement of laws to prevent such incidents from happening in the future.

The incident highlights the dangers associated with illegal establishments such as hookah bars, which often operate without proper licenses and safety measures in place. The lack of regulation and oversight can lead to tragic incidents, as was seen in this case.

The tragedy has once again brought to the forefront the need for stricter laws and regulations to govern such establishments, as well as the importance of enforcing these laws to prevent such incidents from happening in the future. It is imperative that the authorities take swift action against all illegal establishments and ensure that safety measures are in place to prevent any harm to the public.

In conclusion, the incident is a tragic reminder of the dangers associated with illegal establishments and the need for stricter laws and regulations to govern them. The loss of a young life is a tragedy that should not be taken lightly, and it is incumbent upon the authorities to take swift action to prevent such incidents from happening in the future.

News Source : TNN

Source Link :17-year-old boy shot dead at illegal hookah bar in southeast Delhi | Delhi News/