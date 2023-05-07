Dead – Death – Obituary News : 17-year-old Delhi boy shot dead at Hookah bar, one injured

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

The Conman’s Allegations: Sukesh Chandrashekhar Claims to Have Paid for Arvind Kejriwal’s Expensive Furniture and Decor

Amidst the ongoing row over BJP’s allegations of “irregularities” in the renovation of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s official residence, conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar has written a letter to Delhi Lieutenant Governor (L-G) VK Saxena claiming that he paid for expensive furniture and décor for the AAP supremo’s government bungalow as payment for favors.

The Conman’s Claims

Chandrashekhar, who is currently lodged in Delhi’s Tihar Jail as the prime accused in a Rs 200 crore extortion case, while urging the Delhi L-G to order a probe into the renovation works at Kejriwal’s house, claimed in the letter that he paid for the high-end furniture and bedding for CM’s house which is currently under scrutiny.

The conman claimed that Arvind Kejriwal and AAP leader Satyendar Jain picked the furniture based on pictures he sent them on WhatsApp and video calls made to the two politicians. Sukesh Chandrashekhar claimed that Kejriwal had paid a pretty penny for expensive house décor and also alleged that he himself paid for some premium décor items worth lakhs of rupees from top brands like Ralph Lauren and Visionaire, for the AAP leader’s home.

In his letter to the L-G, he further claimed: “Apart from these furniture he wanted silver crockery, which was given by a famous South Indian jeweler worth Rs 90 lakhs in exchange for allotment, kickback in Karol Bagh project of the jeweler introduced by me. There were 15 thali plates and 20 silver glass, few idols and multiple bowls, spoons in all pure silver, delivered to the official residence.”

The Renovation Row

The BJP has alleged that Arvind Kejriwal had spent Rs 45 crore from the public exchequer on the “beautification” of his official residence. Last week, Delhi Lieutenant Governor (L-G) Vinai Kumar Saxena sought a detailed report from the Chief Secretary after taking cognizance of the claims of irregularities by the BJP.

As per reports, L-G Saxena has asked the AAP government in Delhi to submit all records pertaining to the renovation work at CM Kejriwal’s 6, Flagstaff Road residence and directed the Chief Secretary to examine the said records and submit a report within 15 days.

Earlier, an India Today report citing documents obtained from sources claimed that the said papers mentioned that a total of Rs 44.78 crores against a sanctioned amount of Rs 43.70 crores was spent on “addition/alternation” of Arvind Kejriwal’s government accommodation on 6, Flagstaff Road in Civil Lines. It said the said amount was spent in six trenches between September 9, 2020 to June, 2022.

Citing the documents, the report claimed that the expenditure included Rs 11.30 crores on interior decoration, Rs 6.02 crores on stone and marble flooring, Rs one crore on interior consultancy, Rs 2.58 crores on electrical fittings and appliances, Rs 2.85 crores on fire fighting system, Rs 1.41 crores on wardrobe and accessories fitting, and Rs 1.1 crore on kitchen appliances.

The documents further revealed that Rs 8.11 crores out of the sanctioned Rs 9.99 crores was spent on the Chief Minister’s camp office at his official residence.

News Source : APN News

