Dead – Death – Obituary News : 17-Year-Old Killed in Co Derry Crash

Alex Smallwoods, a 17-year-old from Co Derry, was tragically killed in a two-vehicle crash on May 28, 2023. The incident occurred on the A6 Glenshane Road near Dungiven at around 4:20 a.m. on Sunday. Smallwoods was driving a Vauxhall Corsa when it collided with a Vauxhall Insignia. Two other individuals were also injured in the accident and taken to the hospital for treatment.

Smallwoods was a former member of the Foyle College school community and was actively involved in local sporting clubs such as the Brigade Cricket Club and the Institute Football Club. He had a strong interest in agriculture and farming and was described as an enthusiastic and friendly young person. The Brigade Cricket Club paid tribute to Smallwoods, remembering him as an extremely popular young player who always had a smile on his face and a love for cricket.

The police have launched an investigation into the collision and have appealed to anyone who was on Glenshane Road around the time of the incident and who has dash-cam footage to come forward. The road has since been reopened, and police have issued an appeal for any witnesses to call detectives at 101.

The news of Smallwoods’s passing has devastated his family, friends, and the local community, with many expressing their sympathies and offering support on social media. Foyle College, where Smallwoods attended, extended their deepest sympathies to his family, friends, and teammates. Eglinton Primary School, where Smallwoods’s mother worked as a school secretary, also expressed their sorrow and sent their condolences to the family.

The Glenshane Road incident was one of several accidents that occurred on Sunday around Northern Ireland. Seven people were hospitalized as a result of these crashes, with two individuals hurt in the Glenshane Road collision. Emergency services responded to the incidents, and the most severely injured were flown to the Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast or transported by ambulance to other hospitals.

Smallwoods’s passing is a tragic loss to his family, friends, and the local community. The investigation into the collision continues, and anyone with information is urged to come forward. Our thoughts are with Smallwoods’s loved ones during this difficult time.

