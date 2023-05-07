Dead – Death – Obituary News : 17-Year-Old Shot Dead at South Delhi Hookah Bar

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Tragic Shooting at Hookah Bar in Southeast Delhi

A 17-year-old boy was shot dead, and another boy sustained injuries, at a hookah bar in Southeast Delhi Saturday, officers said. The incident occurred despite the hookah bar being closed on April 1 due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Police Response

DCP (Southeast) Rajesh Deo said they received a PCR call at 3.15 pm and police rushed to the spot. Police said at the hookah bar, they found a pool of blood and tissues on the floor. Local inquiry revealed that the injured persons had already been shifted to AIIMS Trauma Centre.

Local police reached the hospital and found that a 17-year-old boy was brought dead with gunshot injuries to his head while another minor boy was brought with an injury to his leg.

Birthday Party Gone Wrong

A senior officer said a birthday party had been organised at the hookah bar and all the boys present at the time of the incident were juveniles. “A quarrel took place among the boys… and one of them whipped out his pistol and allegedly shot at the victim. The other victim was also injured in the melee,” said the officer.

All the boys fled from the spot following the incident.

Suspect Identifed

“Local and technical investigation revealed the involvement of local ruffians. One suspect, who is a juvenile, has been identified,” said the officer.

This tragic incident highlights the dangers of illegal activities, especially during a pandemic. It also underscores the need for stricter gun control laws and better education about the consequences of gun violence.

Our thoughts are with the families and loved ones of the victims during this difficult time.

News Source : The Indian Express

Source Link :17-year-old boy shot dead at hookah bar in South Delhi/