Dead – Death – Obituary News : 17-year-old student dies by suicide after HSC exam failure in Nagpur

Tragic Incident in Chinchbhavan Settlement: A Heartbreaking Story of Academic Pressure and Mental Health

The untimely death of Akanksha Arjun Sonbarse, a 17-year-old student from Chinchbhavan settlement, has sent shockwaves across the nation. The young girl, who was studying in the 12th grade, took her own life by hanging herself after failing in three subjects in her exams. This tragic incident highlights the immense pressure that students in India face to succeed academically and the need for greater awareness about mental health.

Akanksha’s death is a heartbreaking reminder of how academic pressure can take a toll on a student’s mental health. The young girl was under immense stress after failing in three subjects in her exams. This failure, coupled with the fear of disappointing her parents, led her to take the extreme step of ending her life. It is a tragedy that could have been prevented if there was greater awareness about mental health and the support services available to students.

The issue of academic pressure in India is not new. The education system in the country places a great emphasis on academic excellence, often at the cost of a student’s mental health. The pressure to succeed academically can be overwhelming, and students often feel that they have no other option but to succeed. This pressure can lead to anxiety, depression, and other mental health issues, which, if left untreated, can have serious consequences.

The need for greater awareness about mental health in India cannot be overstated. According to a report by the World Health Organization, India has one of the highest suicide rates in the world, with 17.8 suicides per 100,000 people. This is a clear indicator of the need for greater awareness about mental health and the support services available to those who are struggling.

It is also important to note that academic failure is not the end of the world. There are many successful people in the world who have failed in their exams but went on to achieve great things in their lives. It is important for students to understand that failure is a part of life and that it is okay to fail. What is important is to learn from one’s mistakes and move on.

The tragic incident in Chinchbhavan settlement should serve as a wake-up call for all of us. It is time to start a conversation about mental health and the pressures that students in India face. We must create a supportive environment for students, where they feel safe to talk about their problems and seek help when needed. This can be achieved by increasing the availability of mental health services in schools and colleges, as well as by raising awareness about mental health through campaigns and workshops.

In addition, parents and educators must also play a crucial role in addressing the issue of academic pressure. Parents should support their children in their academic pursuits but should also encourage them to pursue their interests and passions outside of academics. Educators should focus on creating a supportive and nurturing environment in schools and colleges, where students feel valued for who they are, not just for their academic achievements.

In conclusion, the tragic incident in Chinchbhavan settlement is a stark reminder of the need for greater awareness about mental health and the pressures that students in India face. It is time to start a conversation about mental health and to create a supportive environment for students, where they feel safe to talk about their problems and seek help when needed. We must work together to ensure that no student feels so overwhelmed that they see no other option but to take their own life.

News Source : Lokmat English Desk

Source Link :Nagpur: 17-year-old student commits suicide after failing in HSC exam/