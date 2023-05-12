Dead – Death – Obituary News : 17-yr-old student dies by suicide in Kota: Police

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Tragic Incident: 17-Year-Old NEET Aspirant Dies by Suicide in Kota

A 17-year-old student living in a hostel died by suicide on Friday in Rajasthan’s Kota city, police said. The student was preparing for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) and was a native of Patna.

The Third Similar Case Reported in the Last One Week

This is the third similar case reported in the last one week and fifth in the past five months. Police said the minor student was living in a hostel for the last one year and preparing for NEET. Police said they received information about the incident around 11am.

Suicide Note Indicates Pressure from Studies

“A suicide note has been recovered, which indicates that he was under pressure from studies,” said police.

Similar Incidents in the Recent Past

In a similar incident reported on Thursday, a 15-year-old NEET aspirant from UP also died by suicide inside his hostel room in Kota. Last week on Tuesday, another student who was 22 years old and a NEET aspirant from Karnataka’s Bengaluru, had died after falling from the 10th floor of a multi-storey building at Vigyan Nagar in Kota.

Help for Mental Health

If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist. Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918, Roshni Foundation (Secunderabad) Contact Nos: 040-66202001, 040-66202000, ONE LIFE: Contact No: 78930 78930, SEVA: Contact No: 09441778290

Conclusion

The recent series of suicides among NEET aspirants in Kota is a cause for concern. It is important to address the underlying issues that lead to such tragic incidents. The pressure to perform in exams can take a toll on students’ mental health, and it is crucial to provide them with support and resources to cope with stress and anxiety. We must prioritize mental health awareness and support in our education system to prevent such incidents in the future.

News Source : HT Correspondent

Source Link :17-yr-old student preparing for NEET dies by suicide in Rajasthan’s Kota: Police/