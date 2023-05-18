Dead – Death – Obituary News : 18-Year-Old National Waterskiing Champion from Ragin Cajuns Passes Away

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

University of Louisiana-Lafayette’s national champion waterski team is mourning the loss of one of its members, Micky Geller. The 18-year-old freshman kinesiology major from Carp, Ontario, Canada, passed away on May 6. Geller was not only a member of the National Champion Ragin’ Cajuns Waterski Team but also the Canadian Junior National Waterski team, where he was ranked sixth in the world in the U-21 jump.

According to his obituary, Geller spent his younger years in gymnastics and then moved on to rock climbing and waterskiing. He was known for his full throttle approach to life and enjoyed the company of close friends, motorcycling, snowmobiling, having deep conversations and debates, and just chilling.

UL Lafayette announced Geller’s passing on Facebook, expressing its sadness and condolences to his family and friends. The University lowered its flag to half-staff in memory of Michael Arthur ‘Micky’ Geller.

Geller’s obituary mentions his parents Bobbiann and Mitch, sister Chloe, grandparents Mary Ann and Bob Cormack, Bob and Lynn Macpherson, Larry Geller, and the late Nancy Geller. He is also survived by his dogs Sandy and Daisy, along with many aunts, uncles, cousins, friends, and teammates whom he loved dearly.

The University and waterski community are in shock over the sudden loss of Geller, who had a bright future ahead of him. Funeral services were held on Thursday at the West Chapel of Hulse in Ottawa, Canada, where family, friends, and teammates gathered to pay their respects.

Geller’s passing is a reminder of how fragile life can be and how important it is to cherish every moment we have with our loved ones. His full-throttle approach to life is an inspiration to many, and his legacy will always be remembered by those who knew him. The waterski community has lost a talented athlete, but more importantly, a kind and compassionate young man who touched the lives of many.

As we mourn the loss of Micky Geller, let us also celebrate his life and the impact he had on those around him. He was just cracking the surface of the possibilities that lay ahead, and his potential was limitless. Rest in peace, Micky. You will be missed but never forgotten.

1. Waterskiing

2. National championship

3. Ragin Cajuns

4. Tragic death

5. Sports community mourns

News Source : Scott Yoshonis

Source Link :Ragin Cajuns national champion waterskier dies at 18 |WGNO.COM/