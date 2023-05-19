Dead – Death – Obituary News : 18-year-old water skier Micky Geller remembered

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Remembering Micky Geller: A Tribute to the Young Water Skiing Star

The world has lost one of its top water skiers, Micky Geller, who died at the age of 18. He was a freshman at the University of Louisiana-Lafayette, where he was studying kinesiology. Hailing from Carp, Ontario, Canada, Geller was a member of the Junior National Waterski team and ranked 6th in the world in U21 Jump. He had a passion for waterskiing, rock climbing, motorcycling, and snowmobiling. On May 6, 2022, the young athlete passed away suddenly, leaving behind his parents Bobbiann and Mitch, sister Chloe, grandparents, dogs, and many friends and teammates.

Water Ski Canada, where Geller was a valued member, expressed its condolences on Facebook, describing him as an exceptional athlete with an amazing work ethic, unending passion, humor, athleticism, and charisma. The University of Louisiana-Lafayette also paid tribute to Geller by flying their flags at half-mast on May 18, 2022, to honor his contributions to the school and their Water Ski Team.

The news of Geller’s untimely death has left the water skiing and sports community in shock. Many people who knew him personally or through his achievements have come forward to pay their respects and express their grief. Social media platforms have been flooded with messages of condolences and tributes to the young water skiing star.

Geller’s obituary highlights his achievements and his love for life. He lived his 18 years to the fullest, experiencing more than many people ever will. He was just beginning to explore the possibilities that lay ahead. Geller’s family and friends remember him for his empathy, passion, strength, fearlessness, drive, discipline, and limitless potential.

The loss of someone so young and talented is tragic and difficult to comprehend. Geller had a smile and a presence that lit up every room he walked into. He was loved by many, and his memory will live on in the hearts of those who knew him. As the water skiing community mourns his loss, they will cherish the memories of Geller’s exceptional talent, dedication, and spirit.

In conclusion, the world has lost a young athlete who had the potential to achieve great things in life. Micky Geller’s passion for water skiing, rock climbing, motorcycling, and snowmobiling inspired many people. His passing has left a void that cannot be filled, but his legacy will live on. The water skiing community will remember him as a shining star who left us too soon. We extend our deepest condolences to Geller’s family, friends, and teammates, and we pray for their strength and comfort during this difficult time. Rest in peace, Micky Geller.

