Dead – Death – Obituary News : 19-Year-Old ESports Star ‘Twisten’ Commits Suicide After Cryptic Tweet

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

The eSports community is in mourning after the tragic death of Karel Asenbrener, a professional Valorant player who played for Team Vitality in the Valorant Champions Tour 2023 EMEA League. Asenbrener, also known as Twisten, was just 19 years old when he died by suicide on June 6, with the news confirmed by his team on Twitter the following day.

The eSports community has been left devastated by Asenbrener’s death, with an outpouring of love and support on social media from his teammates, other players, and fans. Asenbrener was a talented player who primarily played duelist, often picking Jett and Raze, and helped Team Vitality finish 5th-6th in the inaugural VCT EMEA League. He began his pro career in 2020 and previously competed on the Valorant Champions Tour.

Asenbrener’s death has once again highlighted the importance of mental health awareness in the eSports community and beyond. In February 2023, Asenbrener opened up about his two-year battle with depression in a letter to Vitality fans, supporters, and haters. He revealed that he had self-harmed and considered ending his life, but his dad saved him. Asenbrener spent a few days in the “worst” mental health hospital for people with serious problems before he was able to get his life back on track.

As news of Asenbrener’s death spread, his teammate and assistant coach Harry ‘Gorilla’ Mepham posted a moving tribute on Twitter, describing him as one of his closest friends and genuinely feeling as if he was his brother. Mepham left us with a quote from one of Twisten’s favorite shows that read, “If you are feeling disheartened, that you are somehow not enough, set your heart ablaze.”

Team Vitality also posted a follow-up tweet acknowledging the importance of mental health awareness and reaching out for help whenever it’s needed. They shared a link to a map of suicide helplines and organizations and urged anyone struggling to talk to someone.

As the eSports community mourns the loss of Asenbrener, VCT analyst Ryan “RyanCentral” Horton suggested a way to honor his memory by continuing his “€25 for a shorty kill for charity” donation challenge at international events. Team Liquid streamer Connor “Sliggy” Blomfield responded to the tweet and pledged to donate €25 for every Shorty kill at Masters Tokyo and Champions to a Mental Health Charity.

Asenbrener’s death is a tragic reminder that mental health can affect anyone, including professional athletes. It’s important to reach out for help when you need it and to talk to someone if you’re struggling. The eSports community and beyond must continue to raise awareness of mental health and support those who need it. As Asenbrener’s teammate and friend Harry ‘Gorilla’ Mepham said, “Words can not describe the grief or emptiness I’m feeling right now. I loved him and forever will.”

Karel Asenbrener Twisten ESports Suicide Mental Health

News Source : Mamas Uncut

Source Link :ESports Star Karel Asenbrener, Better Known As ‘Twisten,’ Commits Suicide After Cryptic ‘Good Night’ Tweet – He Was Just 19 Years Old/