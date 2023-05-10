Dead – Death – Obituary News : 19-Year-Old Student Dies of Drug Overdose in Federal University

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Tragedy struck at the Federal University of Otuoke (FUO), Bayelsa State, as a 19-year-old student identified as Job Alawari-Kei lost his life after consuming an overdose of an illicit drug known locally as Colo. The incident occurred on the 3rd of May 2023, and the spokesperson of the State Police Command, Asinim Butswat, confirmed the unfortunate incident.

According to reports, the 300-level Petroleum and Gas Engineering undergraduate slumped and died after ingesting the illicit substance. The news of Job Alawari-Kei’s death has left the academic community and his family in shock and grief. The tragic event has once again brought to the fore the dangers of drug abuse among young people, especially in our tertiary institutions.

Drug abuse has become a growing problem in Nigeria, and the impact on young people is alarming. The use of illicit drugs such as cocaine, heroin, marijuana, and methamphetamine among others has become widespread among Nigerian youths. The reasons for drug abuse are multifaceted, ranging from peer pressure, curiosity, stress, depression, and anxiety to name a few. Drug abuse can lead to addiction, mental health problems, physical health issues, and even death.

The death of Job Alawari-Kei is a wake-up call to the authorities and parents to do more to prevent drug abuse among young people. Our universities and tertiary institutions should have robust drug prevention programs to educate students on the dangers of drug abuse, and provide support for those who may be struggling with addiction. Parents should also take responsibility for their children’s welfare and monitor their activities to prevent them from falling prey to peer pressure and drug abuse.

The government and relevant agencies should also step up efforts to curb the proliferation of illicit drugs in our society. The availability of these drugs is a significant factor contributing to drug abuse among young people. The government should intensify its war against drug trafficking and implement stricter laws and penalties for drug-related offenses.

Furthermore, the media has a critical role to play in the fight against drug abuse. The media should use its platform to create awareness about the dangers of drug abuse and educate the public on ways to prevent it. The media can also highlight success stories of individuals who have overcome addiction, and encourage those who may be struggling with addiction to seek help.

In conclusion, the death of Job Alawari-Kei is a tragic reminder of the dangers of drug abuse among young people. It is a call to action for everyone to do more to prevent drug abuse and support those who may be struggling with addiction. We must work together as a society to create a drug-free environment for our young people to thrive and achieve their full potential. We cannot afford to lose any more young people to the scourge of drug abuse.

