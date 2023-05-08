Dead – Death – Obituary News : “19-Year-Old White Tiger Passes Away in Visakhapatnam Zoo”

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

White Tiger Kumari Dies at Indira Gandhi Zoological Park

The Indira Gandhi Zoological Park (IGZP) recently announced the passing of their beloved white tiger, Kumari. The 19-year-old tiger died on Monday due to multi-organ failure caused by senility, according to the post-mortem report submitted by the Veterinary Assistant Surgeon of the zoo.

A Life of Legacy

Kumari was born in 2004 and transferred to the Vizag Zoo from Nehru Zoological Park, Hyderabad, in 2007. During her 16 years at the zoo, Kumari gave birth to a total of nine white tiger cubs. Her legacy will live on through her offspring, who will continue to be a part of the zoo’s breeding program.

Above and Beyond

The average lifespan of a tiger in the wild is between 12 and 14 years. However, under the care of the dedicated zoo staff, Kumari was able to live up to 19 years. This is a testament to the exceptional care provided by the zoo, which aims to provide a safe and healthy environment for all its animals.

A Loss for the Zoo Community

The passing of Kumari is a great loss for the zoo community. She was a beloved member of the IGZP family and will be deeply missed. The zoo staff is mourning her loss and has expressed their condolences to all those who knew and loved Kumari.

Continued Conservation Efforts

Despite the loss of Kumari, the IGZP remains committed to its conservation efforts. The zoo’s breeding program for white tigers will continue, and efforts to protect and preserve endangered species will remain a top priority.

Final Thoughts

The passing of Kumari is a reminder of the fragility of life and the importance of cherishing every moment. She will be remembered for her strength, beauty, and the legacy she leaves behind. The IGZP and the zoo community will continue to honor her memory and work tirelessly to protect and care for all the animals under their watch.

News Source : The_Hindu

Source Link :19-year-old white tiger dies at Visakhapatnam zoo/