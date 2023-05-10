Dead – Death – Obituary News : 19-Year-Old’s Death on Badger Canyon Railroad Tracks: Latest Updates

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Tragedy Strikes: The Death of Kolette Tipps in Badger Canyon

It was a quiet morning in Badger Canyon when tragedy struck. A 19-year-old woman, Kolette Tipps, lost her life in a freak accident that left her friends and family in shock. According to Benton County Coroner Bill Leach, Tipps was walking home on the railroad tracks in the early hours of April 24th when she was struck by a freight train. The cause of her death was ruled an accident, but the circumstances surrounding it are still shrouded in mystery.

Tipps, a Kennewick resident, was walking east near where the tracks cross 823 PR Southeast close to Badger Road. She had her earbuds in and was carrying a sketchbook when the train came up behind her. The train was moving at about 50 mph, and Tipps was struck in the middle of the tracks. According to Leach, the predawn light likely meant that she didn’t see the engine’s headlights approaching.

It’s unclear why Tipps was out walking at that time of the morning, but Leach was informed that it wasn’t unusual for her. Friends on social media described her as a great friend with a kind soul. “We grew up together, she was an amazing friend and had the kindest soul,” one commenter posted.

The train continued on its journey, and no one on board apparently saw Tipps. It was only about an hour later when a BNSF conductor on a second train passing through the area spotted her body and stopped. The second train didn’t strike her, but the conductor called authorities about 5:30 a.m. after seeing her lifeless body on the tracks.

The tragic death of Kolette Tipps has left many questions unanswered. Why was she walking on the tracks in the first place? Was she distracted by her earbuds and sketchbook and didn’t hear the train coming? Did the predawn light play a role in the accident? These are questions that may never be fully answered.

What we do know is that walking on railroad tracks is incredibly dangerous and can result in serious injury or death. According to Operation Lifesaver, a nonprofit organization dedicated to rail safety, walking on or near railroad tracks is illegal and can result in a fine of up to $500. It’s also incredibly dangerous, as trains can come unexpectedly and with great force. A train moving at 50 mph can take less than 4 seconds to travel the length of a football field, leaving very little time to react.

Railroad tracks are not a safe place to walk, run, or play. They are designed for trains, not pedestrians. Even if you think you can hear or see a train coming, it’s impossible to know for sure. Trains can approach from either direction, and they can be much quieter than you expect. It’s always best to stay away from railroad tracks and to use designated crossings when necessary.

The death of Kolette Tipps is a tragic reminder of the dangers of railroad tracks. It’s a reminder to be aware of your surroundings and to stay away from areas where trains are known to travel. It’s also a reminder to cherish the time we have with our loved ones, as life can be fleeting and unpredictable. Kolette Tipps was a young woman with her whole life ahead of her, and her death is a loss for her family, friends, and community. May she rest in peace.

News Source : Cameron Probert

Source Link :New information on how a 19-year-old died on Badger Canyon railroad tracks/