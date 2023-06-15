Dead – Death – Obituary News : 2 Americans found dead in Mexican hotel

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Two Americans Found Dead in Hotel Room in Mexico

Police in El Pescadero, a seaside community on Mexico’s Baja California peninsula, reported on Wednesday that two Americans were found dead in their hotel room. According to the police, the deaths occurred on Tuesday and the suspected cause was inhalation of gas.

Privacy Concerns

While U.S. officials confirmed that they were aware of the case, they declined to comment due to privacy concerns. At the time of writing, there was no information available on the names or hometowns of the victims.

Poisoning by Carbon Monoxide or Other Gases

This is not the first case of Americans dying from gas inhalation in Mexico. There have been several similar cases due to poisoning by carbon monoxide or other gases. Such gases are often produced by improperly vented or leaky water heaters and stoves.

Three U.S. Citizens Found Dead in October

Just last October, three U.S. citizens were found dead at a rented apartment in Mexico, also apparently victims of gas inhalation. The Mexico City police department reported that the three were found unresponsive in an upscale neighborhood and that post-mortem examinations suggested that they died of carbon monoxide poisoning.

Proper Gas Line Installations, Vents, and Monitoring Devices are Lacking

Unfortunately, proper gas line installations, vents, and monitoring devices are often lacking in Mexico. In 2018, a gas leak in a water heater caused the deaths of an American couple and their two children in the resort town of Tulum, south of Playa del Carmen. An inspection revealed that the water heater at the rented condominium was leaking gas. Prosecutors said the gas leak was perhaps caused by a lack of maintenance or the age of the equipment.

Improperly Installed Gas Line at a Hotel in Playa del Carmen

In 2010, the explosion of an improperly installed gas line at a hotel in Playa del Carmen killed five Canadian tourists and two Mexicans. Prosecutors said the gas line, apparently meant to fuel a pool heating unit, was not properly installed or maintained. They said gas leaking from the line may have been ignited in an explosion by a spark from an electric switch or plug.

Italian Woman Killed at a Restaurant in Playa del Carmen

In a separate case in the Caribbean coast resort of Playa del Carmen, prosecutors announced on Wednesday that a judge ordered three men to stand trial on homicide charges in the May 30 killing of an Italian woman at a restaurant. The woman was a longtime resident of Playa del Carmen and was not a tourist. Prosecutors did not provide information on a possible motive in that case.

Conclusion

The deaths of two Americans in their hotel room in El Pescadero is a tragic reminder of the dangers of gas inhalation in Mexico, where proper gas line installations, vents, and monitoring devices are often lacking. Travelers to Mexico should take the necessary precautions to ensure their safety and avoid staying in accommodations that may pose a risk of gas leaks.

News Source : CTVNews

Source Link :2 Americans found dead at hotel in Mexico/