Dead – Death – Obituary News : 2 dead, 3 injured in shooting at EDM festival

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Two Killed and Three Injured in Gorge Amphitheatre Shooting during Beyond Wonderland Festival

Introduction

On Saturday night (U.S. Pacific Time), two people were killed and three injured during a shooting at the Gorge Amphitheatre campground in Washington State. The incident occurred during the Beyond Wonderland electronic dance music (EDM) festival while performances were still ongoing. A suspect was apprehended and was among the three people reported injured, according to Variety.

Details of the Incident

The identity of the victims and the injured parties have not been revealed as the investigation is still ongoing. However, a sheriff’s representative confirmed that law enforcement arrived at the scene while the suspect was firing randomly into the crowd before being apprehended. The nature of the shooter’s injuries was not disclosed, nor were the conditions of the two survivors of the gunfire.

A press conference was held in the nearby town of George, where the sheriff’s representative announced the two deaths and assured the public that the investigation is ongoing. The sheriff’s office tweeted earlier that Saturday’s concert would continue to proceed uninterrupted.

Beyond Wonderland Festival

The Beyond Wonderland festival is a two-day EDM festival with dozens of performers. Many of the 27,000 expected to attend each day stay on-site at the campground since there are few hotels closer than 45 minutes away. The Gorge is about a three-hour drive from either of the two nearest cities, Seattle and Spokane, according to Variety.

Artistes scheduled to perform over the two days include Marshmello, Afrojack, Dillion Francis, Joyryde, Subtronics, Hyperfunk, DJ Alex Bosi, Audien, Zomboy, Nitti, Pauline Herr, Remk, Timmy Trumpet, and Slander. There was no immediate word on whether the second day of performances would be affected.

Conclusion

The shooting at the Gorge Amphitheatre during the Beyond Wonderland festival is a tragic incident that has resulted in two deaths and three injuries. Law enforcement officials are working to identify the shooter and piece together the events that led to this senseless act of violence. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the families and friends of the victims, and we hope for the quick recovery of those injured.

Music festival shootings Violence at EDM festivals Festival security measures Gun control laws and music events Public safety concerns at large events

News Source : CanIndia News

Source Link :Two dead, three injured in shooting at EDM fest featuring top acts (Ld)/