Dead – Death – Obituary News : 2 Die in Bus Accident Transporting Pilgrims from Tangsel to Guci Tegal

TEGAL – The Tragic Bus Accident

The death toll in a fatal bus accident transporting a pilgrimage group from South Tangerang (Tangsel) on the Guci Tegal tour has again increased. The latest information has brought the death toll to two, while 35 were injured. Public Relations of RSUD dr. Soeselo Slawi, Tegal Regency, Slamet Solehudin, said that the victims were immediately taken to the hospital for treatment.

The Incident

The incident happened on Sunday, April 25, 2021, in the early hours of the morning. The bus was carrying 37 passengers, including the driver and the tour guide, on their way to Guci Tegal, a popular tourist spot in Central Java. The bus reportedly lost control and crashed into a tree, causing severe damage to the vehicle and injuring the passengers.

The Victims

The passengers were all members of a pilgrimage group from South Tangerang (Tangsel) who were on their way to Guci Tegal for a religious ceremony. The victims included men, women, and children, with ages ranging from six to 78 years old. The two fatalities were identified as a 32-year-old woman and a 78-year-old man. The injured were immediately taken to the hospital for treatment.

The Investigation

The police have launched an investigation into the cause of the accident. Initial reports suggest that the driver may have lost control of the vehicle due to fatigue or negligence. The police have also stated that the bus was not overloaded and was in good condition before the accident happened. The driver has been detained for questioning, and further details are awaited.

The Aftermath

The news of the tragic accident has shocked the community, and condolences have poured in from all over the country. The local authorities have assured the victims’ families that they will receive all necessary support and assistance during this difficult time. The hospital has also set up a special team to provide medical care and counseling to the injured and their families.

The Importance of Road Safety

The tragic accident highlights the importance of road safety and the need for drivers to take precautions while driving. It is vital to follow traffic rules and regulations and to ensure that the vehicle is in good condition before embarking on a journey. It is also essential to take breaks and rest when driving for long hours to prevent fatigue and ensure that everyone on board is safe.

Conclusion

The tragic bus accident in Tegal has once again brought the issue of road safety into the spotlight. It is essential for all drivers to take responsibility for their actions and ensure the safety of everyone on board. Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims’ families, and we hope that they find the strength to cope with this loss.

News Source : Edwards

Source Link :Adding More, Death Victims of Deadly Bus Accident Transporting Pilgrims from Tangsel in Guci Tegal Becomes 2 People/