Dead – Death – Obituary News : 2 Killed in Arizona Plane Crash in Superstition Mountains: NTSB Investigation

Tragedy Strikes as Single-Engine Plane Crashes in Arizona’s Superstition Mountains

On Saturday morning, a single-engine plane crashed in the Superstition Mountains of Arizona, taking the lives of both passengers on board. The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) confirmed the tragic incident, stating that the crash occurred under unknown circumstances near Apache Junction at approximately 8 a.m.

The aircraft, a Socata TB 30 Epsilon, departed from Falcon Field Airport in Mesa earlier that morning. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) revealed that the ill-fated plane had only two passengers.

The Pinal County Sheriff’s Office swiftly responded to the incident after locating the crash site. Recovery crews were subsequently dispatched to the scene which was situated roughly 20 miles away from Mesa and Apache Junction.

Authorities have yet to release the names of the deceased. The NTSB, along with the Pinal County Sheriff’s Office and the FAA, are actively investigating the crash.

This is not the first time a plane crash has occurred in the Superstition Mountains. In February 1958, a US Air Force B-47 bomber crashed into the range, killing all three crew members on board. The wreckage of the plane was only discovered eight years later by a hiker.

The Superstition Mountains, located in the eastern part of the Phoenix Metropolitan Area, are a popular destination for hiking, rock climbing, and camping. The range is known for its jagged peaks, scenic trails, and rich history.

Unfortunately, plane crashes are a common occurrence in Arizona, with the state having one of the highest rates of fatal aviation accidents in the country. In March 2018, a helicopter crashed in the Grand Canyon, killing five passengers and injuring another. In September 2019, a small plane crashed in Phoenix, killing two people on board.

The aviation industry has made significant strides in improving flight safety over the years. However, accidents like the one that occurred in the Superstition Mountains serve as a reminder that flying is still a risky endeavor.

As the investigation into the cause of the crash continues, our thoughts and prayers go out to the families and loved ones of the deceased. We hope that authorities can shed light on the circumstances surrounding the tragedy and prevent similar incidents from occurring in the future.

This story is still developing, and we will continue to update our readers with the latest information. For more news and updates, stay tuned to Fox News Digital.

