Dead – Death – Obituary News : 2-month-old cheetah cub dies at Kuno National Park

Tragic News: Cheetah Cub Dies at Kuno National Park

It’s a sad day for wildlife enthusiasts as a cheetah cub has died at Kuno National Park in Sheopur, Madhya Pradesh. According to officials, the number of young cubs in the park has decreased from four to three. The forest department team is currently investigating the cause of death.

The Arrival of Jwala and Her Cubs

In March of this year, a female cheetah named Jwala, brought from Namibia, gave birth to four cubs at Kuno National Park. This was a significant moment for India, as the cheetah was declared extinct in the country in 1952. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had released eight cheetahs brought from Namibia to Kuno National Park on his birthday, September 17, last year, as part of “Project Cheetah.” This project is part of the government’s efforts to revitalize and diversify India’s wildlife and habitat.

Concerns Over Cheetah Deaths

Unfortunately, the recent death of a cheetah cub is not an isolated incident. In the past few months, three cheetahs have already died at Kuno National Park, raising questions about the park’s management and administration. The reintroduction of wild species, particularly cheetahs, was undertaken under the ambitious Project Cheetah of the Indian government, according to the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) guidelines.

India’s History of Wildlife Conservation

India has a long history of wildlife conservation, with one of the most successful ventures being “Project Tiger,” initiated in 1972. This project has not only contributed to the conservation of tigers but also to the entire ecosystem. The reintroduction of cheetahs was seen as another significant step in the conservation efforts of India.

The Need for Effective Management

However, the recent deaths of cheetahs at Kuno National Park highlight the need for effective management and administration to ensure the success of such projects. The loss of a single cub is a significant setback, and it’s crucial that the authorities take immediate steps to prevent such incidents from happening in the future.

Conclusion

The death of a cheetah cub at Kuno National Park is a tragic reminder of the challenges involved in wildlife conservation. While India has made significant strides in this field, there’s still much work to be done. The reintroduction of cheetahs was a bold step, and it’s essential that we take all necessary measures to ensure their survival in the country.

News Source : ANI News

Source Link :2-month-old cheetah cub dies at Madhya Pradesh’s Kuno National Park/