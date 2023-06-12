Dead – Death – Obituary News : 2 police officers killed in Sohrab Goth shooting

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

KARACHI: Unidentified Armed Men Kill Two Policemen in Sohrab Goth Area

On Sunday, unidentified armed men opened fire and killed two policemen in the Sohrab Goth area of Karachi. The incident took place in the early hours of the morning when the policemen were on routine patrol. The assailants managed to escape while the police launched a search operation in the surrounding areas.

Police Statement

The police have condemned the attack and termed it a cowardly act. They have vowed to bring the perpetrators to justice as soon as possible. The police have also announced a reward for anyone who provides information leading to the arrest of the killers. Speaking to the media, a senior police official stated that the attackers used sophisticated weapons and were well-trained.

Reaction from the Government

The government has also strongly condemned the attack and expressed solidarity with the families of the deceased policemen. The Chief Minister of Sindh, Murad Ali Shah, has taken notice of the incident and ordered an immediate investigation. In a statement, he said that the government would not allow terrorists and criminals to disturb the peace of the city and that they would be dealt with strictly.

Previous Incidents

This is not the first incident of its kind in Karachi. The city has been plagued by violence and terrorism for many years. The police have been targeted in the past as well, with several officers losing their lives in the line of duty. The situation had improved in recent years due to the efforts of law enforcement agencies, but incidents like this serve as a reminder that the threat of terrorism and violence still looms large.

Impact on Society

The incident has caused fear and panic among the residents of Sohrab Goth and surrounding areas. People are worried about their safety and the ability of law enforcement agencies to protect them. The killing of policemen, who are supposed to maintain law and order, has shaken the confidence of the public in the ability of the government to provide security.

Conclusion

The killing of two policemen in Sohrab Goth is a tragic incident that highlights the ongoing threat of terrorism and violence in Karachi. It is imperative that the government takes swift action to apprehend the perpetrators and ensure that such incidents do not occur in the future. The public must also play their part by providing any information that could help in the investigation. It is only through concerted efforts and a united front that we can hope to make our city a safer place to live in.

Police shooting in Sohrab Goth Sohrab Goth police attack Karachi police killings Law enforcement deaths in Pakistan Violence against police in Pakistan

News Source : PPI

Source Link :Two policemen shot dead at Sohrab Goth/