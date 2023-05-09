Dead – Death – Obituary News : 2 Students Commit Suicide in Berhampur Hostel Room

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Berhampur: Class 12 Student Commits Suicide in Private Hostel

A girl student of class 12 committed suicide by hanging herself with a rope in a private student hostel named Padmavati on Giri Road here.

Identification of the Student

According to sources, the student has been identified as Sugyani Swain of Shergarh Block Gobindpur. Sugyani was living in Padmavati student hostel and was studying in Shashibhushan Rath Women’s College.

Details of the Suicide

The student committed suicide when no one was in her hostel room. The cause of Sugyani’s suicide is unclear. The town police arrived at the scene and exhumed the body. The police have initiated an investigation into the case.

Reaction of the Father

On the other hand, Sugyani’s father has reached the hostel and said that he did not know why she committed suicide.

Similar Incidents

This incident is not the first of its kind in the state. A few months ago, an Ekamra College student killed herself in Bhubaneswar, which had caused a stir in the state.

Conclusion

It is unfortunate that young students are resorting to such extreme steps. The authorities need to take necessary measures to ensure that students are in good mental health and are not subjected to undue pressure.

News Source : Sunita

Source Link :Plus 2 student dies by suicide in hostel room in Berhampur/