Dead – Death – Obituary News : 2 young men die in car and Bolero crash

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Two Fatal Road Accidents in Jashpur Nagar

On Friday morning, three young men became victims of a fatal road accident while returning home in a car. In another incident, a young man on a motorcycle was hit by a speeding Bolero carrying wedding guests. Both accidents occurred in Jashpur Nagar, resulting in the death of two young men and leaving two others seriously injured.

The First Accident

The first accident occurred near Pathalgaon, where a car collided with a tree and overturned in a nearby field. The impact of the crash caused the car’s rear windshield to shatter, and one of the passengers died on the spot. The other two occupants sustained serious injuries and were rushed to the hospital for treatment.

The Aftermath

The police arrived at the scene of the accident and took the deceased’s body to the hospital for post-mortem examination. The injured were admitted to the hospital, and their condition was said to be critical. The police are investigating the cause of the accident and have registered a case against the driver.

The Second Accident

The second accident occurred near Kurkunga on the Kunakuri-Ranpur road, where a Bolero collided with a motorcycle carrying a young man. The impact of the collision was so severe that the young man died on the spot. The Bolero was carrying wedding guests and was travelling at a high speed, which resulted in the accident.

The Aftermath

The police reached the scene of the accident and took the deceased’s body for a post-mortem examination. The driver of the Bolero was arrested, and a case has been registered against him. The police have also impounded the Bolero and are investigating the incident.

The Importance of Road Safety

The two accidents in Jashpur Nagar highlight the importance of road safety. It is essential to follow traffic rules and regulations while driving to avoid accidents. Drivers must also be cautious and maintain a safe speed while driving on the roads. The use of helmets and seat belts can also prevent serious injuries in the event of an accident.

The Role of Authorities

The authorities must take the necessary steps to ensure road safety. The roads must be well-maintained, and road signs and signals must be clearly visible. The police must also enforce traffic rules and regulations to prevent reckless driving and accidents.

Conclusion

The two fatal accidents in Jashpur Nagar are a reminder that road safety is of utmost importance. The loss of young lives is a tragedy that could have been prevented with caution and adherence to road safety rules and regulations. It is crucial for everyone to play their part in ensuring road safety, from drivers to authorities and pedestrians.

Car accident fatalities Fatal motorcycle accidents Collision with trees Young adults killed in road accidents Bolero car accidents

News Source : Ram Prawesh Wishwakarma

Source Link :Road accident: 2 young man death in car and bolero accident | पेड़ से टकराकर कार और बोलेरो की टक्कर से बाइक के हुए टुकड़े, 2 युवकों की मौत, 2 गंभीर/