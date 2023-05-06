Dead – Death – Obituary News : 2 young men killed in Scorpio accident while avoiding biker

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Scorpio Accident: A Tragic Incident in Ambikapur-Bilaspur NH

Introduction

On May 6, 2023, a tragic accident occurred in the Ambikapur-Bilaspur NH that left a young man dead and several others injured. The incident happened during a wedding procession when a Scorpio carrying the groom’s relatives flipped over trying to avoid a biker. The accident caused a wave of grief and mourning as the wedding celebrations turned into a somber affair. In this article, we will provide a detailed account of the incident and its aftermath.

The Accident

The accident occurred in the Lakhanpur Thana area of Sarguja district, near the Rajpuri village. The Scorpio was carrying several wedding guests when it suddenly swerved to avoid a biker and flipped over on the road. The impact of the accident was so severe that one passenger died on the spot, and four others were seriously injured. The injured were rushed to a nearby medical college for treatment.

The Aftermath

The incident had a devastating impact on the wedding celebrations, which turned into a mournful affair. The family of the deceased had to cancel the wedding, and the bride’s family returned home in tears. The loss of a young life had cast a shadow over the entire event, and the family was left to grieve their loss.

The injured were admitted to the medical college for treatment, but unfortunately, one of them succumbed to his injuries during treatment. The news of his death sent shockwaves through the community, and people were left wondering how such a tragedy had occurred.

Investigation and Action

The police immediately launched an investigation into the accident. They found that the Scorpio was travelling at high speed and had lost control while trying to avoid the biker. The driver of the Scorpio was charged with reckless driving and causing death by negligence. The police also urged the public to follow traffic rules and drive safely to prevent such accidents from occurring.

The incident sparked a debate about road safety and the need for stricter traffic regulations. Many people expressed their concern about the rising number of accidents on the highways and urged the government to take action. The incident also highlighted the importance of wearing seat belts and helmets while travelling on the road.

Conclusion

The Scorpio accident in Ambikapur was a tragic incident that left a young man dead and several others injured. The incident had a profound impact on the wedding celebrations and cast a shadow over the entire event. The incident underscores the importance of road safety, and the need for stricter traffic regulations to prevent such accidents from occurring. The loss of a young life is a stark reminder of the need to drive safely and follow traffic rules to keep ourselves and others safe on the road.

News Source : Ram Prawesh Wishwakarma

Source Link :Scorpio accident: 2 young man death in scorpio accident | बाइक सवार को बचाने के चक्कर में एनएच पर पलट गई बारातियों से भरी स्कॉर्पियो, 2 युवकों की मौत/