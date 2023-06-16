Dead – Death – Obituary News :

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Low-Carb Diet May Reduce All-Cause Death Risk in Breast Cancer Patients

A low-carbohydrate diet may reduce the risk of all-cause death — but not breast cancer-specific death — in patients with stage I-III breast cancer, according to a study published in Cancer. The study included data from the Nurses’ Health Study and Nurses’ Health Study II, encompassing a total of 9621 women with stage I-III breast cancer.

Study Results

Over a median follow-up of 12.4 years, 1269 patients died from breast cancer, and 3850 died from any cause. In a multivariate analysis, the risk of all-cause death was significantly lower among patients who had greater adherence to a low-carb diet (hazard ratio [HR] for quintile 5 vs quintile 1, 0.82; 95% CI, 0.74-0.91; P =.0001).

When the researchers looked specifically at the type of low-carb diet, the association with all-cause death was only significant for a plant-rich low-carb diet (HR, 0.73; 95% CI, 0.66-0.82; P <.0001). There was no significant association for an animal-rich low-carb diet (HR, 0.93; 95% CI, 0.84-1.04; P =.23).

Breast cancer-specific death was not significantly associated with a low-carb diet (HR, 0.80; 95% CI, 0.67-0.96; P =.07), regardless of whether it was plant-rich (HR, 0.86; 95% CI, 0.72-1.03; P =.19) or animal-rich (HR, 0.89; 95% CI, 0.74-1.06; P =.36).

Replacing 5% of energy intake from carbohydrates with an equivalent energy intake from protein was associated with a 13% lower risk of breast cancer-specific death (HR, 0.87; 95% CI, 0.79-0.96) and an 8% lower risk of all‐cause death (HR, 0.92; 95% CI, 0.86-0.98).

Conclusion

“The findings of this study suggest that breast cancer survivors benefit from replacing carbohydrate with protein,” the researchers concluded. It is important to note that one study author declared affiliations with biotech, pharmaceutical, and/or device companies.

Breast Cancer Low-Carb Diet All-Cause Death Cancer Treatment Healthy Eating

News Source : Cancer Therapy Advisor

Source Link :Low-Carb Diet May Reduce Risk of All-Cause Death in Patients With Breast Cancer/