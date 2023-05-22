Dead – Death – Obituary News : 20+ dead in Guyana school dorm fire

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Tragedy Strikes in Guyana: 20 Killed in School Dormitory Fire

At least 20 people were killed Sunday in a school dormitory fire in Guyana, the government said in a statement, with the nation’s president calling it a “major disaster.”

“Horrible” and “Painful”: President Ali Responds to the Tragedy

“This is a major disaster. It is horrible, it is painful,” the South American nation’s President Irfaan Ali said Sunday night. The death toll had risen to 20 and several people were injured in the fire at the Mahdia Secondary School in central Guyana, the government statement said.

Efforts to Help the Injured and Investigate the Cause

President Ali said he ordered arrangements be made in the capital Georgetown’s two major hospitals “so that every single child who requires attention be given the best possible opportunity to get that attention.” Private and military planes have been sent to Mahdia, located about 200 kilometers (124 miles) south of Georgetown, as the region is affected by heavy rains.

Natasha Singh-Lewis, an opposition MP, called for an investigation into the fire’s cause. “We need to understand how this most horrific and deadly incident occurred and take all necessary measures to prevent such a tragedy from happening again,” she said.

Guyana’s Rapid Development and Per Capita Oil Reserves

Guyana, a small English-speaking country of 800,000 people, is a former Dutch and British colony with the world’s largest per capita oil reserves, which it hopes will help spur rapid development.

Conclusion

The tragedy in Guyana is a stark reminder of the importance of fire safety and prevention measures, especially in areas where people are living and sleeping in close proximity. Our thoughts are with the families and loved ones of those affected by this devastating event, and we hope that investigations will shed light on the cause of the fire and help prevent similar incidents from occurring in the future.

News Source : thepeninsulaqatar

Source Link :At least 20 dead in Guyana school dormitory fire: govt/