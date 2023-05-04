Dead – Death – Obituary News : 20-Year-Old BA Student Ananya Dies After Falling off Building in Chandigarh

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Tragedy Strikes MCM DAV College as BA Student Falls to Death

Shock waves are blowing from Chandigarh where a BA student fell to death on Wednesday, May 3, 2023. This incident was a matter of MCM DAV College.

Who was Ananya? MCM Dav College Suicide Victim

The victim was a 20-year-old sophomore at MCM DAV College located in Sector 36 in Chandigarh. She was a BA student and a resident of Customs Colony, Sec 37, Chandigarh where she was living with her family. The fatal incident happened around 12:30 on Wednesday.

What were the circumstances surrounding the incident?

After conducting the preliminary investigation, the police described that the student went to the second floor’s toilet of the arts block and later was seen falling off from there. The student was immediately taken to PGIMER medical facility by the college staff but sadly could not be revived. The student died two hours before her Punjabi exam scheduled at 2 pm. An investigation is under process, and no foul play has been found yet. As of yet, no suicide note has been recovered by the investigators.

What is being done to investigate the incident?

The officers have started inquest proceedings and are checking the victim’s phone calls and messages. Nisha Bhargava, the principal of MCM DAV College, said, “According to some students, she tumbled down the stairs. The door leading to the terrace was locked. Later, upon discovering her bag and ID card, it was found that she had arrived at the college two hours before her evening exam.”

Stay tuned to this website for more details and updates.

News Source : The Talks Today

Source Link :Who was Ananya? MCM Dav College Suicide Victim 20-year-old BA Chandigarh student falls off building, dies The Talks Today/