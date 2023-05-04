Dead – Death – Obituary News : 20-Year-Old Chandigarh Student Ananya Dies in Building Fall

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Tragic Death of BA Student in Chandigarh

Chandigarh has been shaken by the news of a BA student falling to her death on May 3, 2023, at MCM DAV College. The incident has left people with many questions, including the victim’s identity, whether it was a suicide, and what led to the tragedy. In this article, we aim to address all significant aspects of the incident.

Who was Ananya?

The victim was a 20-year-old sophomore pursuing a BA at MCM DAV School located in Area 36 of Chandigarh. She lived with her family in Customs Colony, Sec. 37. Reports suggest that she may have fallen from the campus’s Arts Block on the second floor. The incident occurred around 12:30 pm on Wednesday, May 3, 2023.

The Incident

According to the preliminary investigation conducted by the police, the victim went to the second floor’s toilet of the Arts Block and fell from there. The college staff immediately rushed her to PGIMER medical facility, but unfortunately, she could not be revived due to her fatal injuries. The victim died two hours before her Punjabi exam, which was scheduled for 2 pm. No foul play has been found so far, and the police have not located any suicide note.

The Investigation

The police have started an investigation and checked the victim’s messages and phone calls. The principal of MCM DAV College, Nisha Bhargava, said, “The staff informed me around 12.30 pm. The student was in a wheelchair when I got there. Our in-house doctors were administering first aid to her because her nose was bleeding. We rushed her to PGIMER in a private vehicle after I called the police. The specialists made an honest effort, yet she didn’t get by, tragically.”

She added, “Some students say she fell down the stairs. The terrace’s entrance door was locked. Later, it was discovered that she had arrived at the college two hours before her evening exam when her bag and ID card were discovered.”

Conclusion

The tragic death of the BA student at MCM DAV College has left the people of Chandigarh in shock. While the investigation is ongoing, no foul play has been found so far. Our thoughts and prayers are with the victim’s family and friends during this difficult time. We will continue to update this page with any new information that becomes available.

News Source : Babatundebase

Source Link :Who was Ananya? MCM Dav College Suicide Victim 20-year-old BA Chandigarh student falls off building, dies/