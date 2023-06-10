Dead – Death – Obituary News : 20-year-old student commits suicide in college using phone

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

College Student Commits Suicide Due to Phone

Introduction

The rise of technology has brought many benefits, but it has also created new problems. One such problem is the addiction to smartphones. Recently, a 20-year-old college student committed suicide due to her phone addiction. This tragic incident highlights the dangers of technology addiction and the need for proper awareness and counseling.

The Incident

The incident took place in a college in Odisha. The 20-year-old student was addicted to her phone and spent hours on social media. She was always on her phone, even during classes and lectures. Her addiction had become so severe that she had stopped attending classes and had isolated herself from her friends and family.

One day, the student was caught using her phone during an exam. The invigilator confiscated her phone, which triggered a severe emotional breakdown. She became extremely anxious and depressed, and her mental health deteriorated rapidly. She was unable to cope with the withdrawal symptoms and eventually took her own life.

The Impact of Phone Addiction

This incident highlights the severe impact of phone addiction on mental health. Addiction to smartphones can lead to anxiety, depression, and other mental health issues. It can also affect academic performance, social skills, and overall well-being. Students who are addicted to their phones are at a higher risk of developing mental health problems such as anxiety and depression.

The Need for Awareness and Counseling

The rise of technology addiction is a growing concern. It is essential to raise awareness about the dangers of phone addiction and to provide counseling and support to those who are struggling with it. Many colleges and universities have started awareness campaigns and counseling programs to address phone addiction and other mental health issues.

Counseling can help students manage their addiction and develop healthy habits. It can also provide support to those who are struggling with mental health issues. Colleges and universities should prioritize mental health and provide adequate resources to support students.

The Role of Parents and Teachers

Parents and teachers play a crucial role in preventing phone addiction among students. They should monitor the amount of time their children spend on their phones and encourage them to engage in other activities such as sports, reading, and socializing. Teachers should also monitor phone usage during classes and exams and enforce rules to prevent distraction.

Conclusion

The incident of the 20-year-old college student who committed suicide due to her phone addiction is a wake-up call for all of us. It is essential to prioritize mental health and raise awareness about the dangers of phone addiction. Colleges and universities should provide counseling and support to students who are struggling with addiction and mental health issues. Parents and teachers should also play a crucial role in preventing addiction and promoting healthy habits. Together, we can create a safer and healthier environment for our students.

News Source : Prameyanews7

Source Link :କଲେଜରେ ଜବତ ହେଲା ଫୋନ୍‌, ଆତ୍ମହତ୍ୟା କଲେ ୨୦ ବର୍ଷୀୟ ଛାତ୍ରୀ/