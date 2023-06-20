Dead – Death – Obituary News : 2019 Road Accident Death Ordered by MACT Court

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Compensation of Rs 43.94 Lakh Ordered by MACT Court to Family of Resident Doctor Who Died in Road Accident

Jaipur, India – 3 hours ago

A compensation of Rs 43.94 lakh has been ordered to the family of a resident doctor who died in a road accident. The Motor Accident Claims Tribunal-1 of Jaipur Metro-2 has given this order.

The MACT Court has directed the insurance company to pay compensation of Rs 43.94 lakh to the parents of Dr. Rohit Kumar, who was a resident doctor at a government hospital in Jaipur. Dr. Kumar died in a road accident on July 20, 2019, while he was on his way to work.

Details of the Accident

According to the police report, Dr. Kumar was riding his motorcycle when a speeding truck hit him from behind. He sustained severe injuries and was rushed to the hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival.

The truck driver fled the scene, but the police were able to track him down and arrest him a few days later. He was charged with rash driving and causing death by negligence.

The MACT Court’s Verdict

The MACT Court heard the case and took into consideration the evidence presented by both the parties. The court found the insurance company liable to pay compensation to the family of the deceased. The court ordered the insurance company to pay a compensation of Rs 43.94 lakh to the parents of Dr. Kumar.

The compensation includes Rs 10 lakh for loss of income, Rs 5 lakh for loss of love and affection, Rs 5 lakh for funeral expenses, Rs 3 lakh for loss of estate, and Rs 20,000 for transportation charges. The remaining amount is for other expenses incurred by the family due to Dr. Kumar’s untimely death.

The Family’s Reaction

The family of Dr. Kumar expressed their gratitude towards the MACT Court for delivering justice. They said that no amount of compensation can bring back their son, but it will help them to cope with the financial loss they have suffered due to his death.

Dr. Kumar’s father, Mr. Rakesh Kumar, said, “We are grateful to the court for its verdict. We lost our son, who was the only breadwinner of our family. This compensation will help us to meet our financial needs and take care of our daughter’s education.”

Conclusion

The MACT Court’s verdict is a reminder to all drivers to follow traffic rules and drive responsibly. It is also a message to insurance companies to honor their obligations and provide compensation to the victims of road accidents. The compensation ordered by the court will not bring back Dr. Kumar, but it will help his family to cope with the financial loss they have suffered due to his untimely death.

It is our responsibility as citizens to follow traffic rules and drive responsibly to prevent such accidents from happening. We should also support the families of the victims in their time of need and help them to overcome their loss.

