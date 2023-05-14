Dead – Death – Obituary News : 2023 Car Crash: Tragic Loss of Life

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Stetson Football Player Trent Stewart Dies in Tragic Accident

On May 9, 2023, Stetson University football player Trent Stewart passed away in a car accident, sending shockwaves throughout the football world. The news of his tragic death left many people wondering about the cause of his passing. Let’s take a closer look at the circumstances surrounding Trent Stewart’s death.

Trent Stewart Death Cause: Did He Die In A Car Accident?

According to the University’s athletics page, Trent Stewart died in an automobile accident on May 9, 2023. The accident occurred around 1:00 in the morning when Stewart was driving a Chevrolet Trailblazer eastbound on the 13900 block of Old St. Augustine Road and collided head-on with another car. Ariel Monteagudo was driving the other car and was traveling the wrong way.

The investigating officer did not find any evidence suggesting that either party was impaired by drugs, alcohol, or had impaired vision. However, it was reported that Stewart was delivering food using DoorDash to earn extra money. His relatives believe that he was not at fault for the accident, and they do not think he could see the other car until a split second before the impact.

Trent Stewart’s Life and Legacy

Trent Stewart was a football player on the defensive line and a student at Stetson University. He was described by his teammates and coaches as a brilliant, motivated, compassionate, kind, and generous person who always demonstrated leadership in everything he did.

Stewart was born on October 31, 2000, at Creston, Iowa’s Greater Regional Medical Center, to Russell Wayne and Jacqueline Renae (Faris) Stewart. He grew up on a farm east of Delphos, Iowa, where he assisted in every manner, transporting hay, operating the grain cart, and working all day in the field.

He loved fishing and spent many hours trying to outfish his uncle, Bryan, at Delphos Lake. He was also passionate about sports and played T-Ball, little league, Pop Werner football, junior high and high school football, basketball, and track. In his sophomore year, he took on leadership roles and led his shuttle hurdle relay team.

Trent Stewart’s tragic passing left the Stetson football family mourning and the football world in shock. His legacy lives on through the memories of his teammates, coaches, friends, and family who knew him and appreciated his kindness, leadership, and dedication to making the world a better place.

