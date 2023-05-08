Dead – Death – Obituary News : 21 Dead in Kerala House Boat Accident

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Kerala House Boat Accident: 21 Dead, 4 Seriously Injured

In a tragic incident on Sunday evening, a tourist boat capsized in Kerala, leading to the death of 21 people. Four others were seriously injured and rushed to nearby hospitals. According to the state’s sports minister, V. Abdurrahman, the death toll was confirmed based on information gathered from various hospitals. The victims included women and children who were on holiday during the school break.

Emergency Meeting and Postmortems Ordered

The state government called for an emergency meeting to assess the situation after the accident. Health Minister Vina George ordered the injured to be given the best possible care. She also ordered postmortems to be conducted quickly so that the bodies could be returned to their families. Hospitals in the Thrissur and Kozhikode districts, including the Medical College in Manjeri, were ordered to conduct the postmortems.

Cause of the Accident Still Unknown

Speaking to reporters before the emergency meeting, Abdurrahman said that there were concerns that more people could be trapped under the boat. The vessel had overturned, but the cause of the accident was still unknown. The police are investigating the incident.

Chief Minister Declares Day of Mourning

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan expressed his condolences and declared Monday a day of mourning after the tragic incident. He also ordered all government programs to be postponed as a mark of respect for the deceased.

Compensation for Victims’ Families

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also expressed his grief over the incident and announced compensation of Rs 2 lakhs for the families of each victim. In a tweet from his office, he said, “Saddened by the loss of lives due to a boat accident in Malappuram, Kerala. Condolences to the bereaved families. May the injured recover quickly. The PM National Relief Fund will provide assistance of Rs 2 lakh to the next of kin of the deceased.”

Opposition leader Rahul Gandhi also expressed his sorrow and urged Congress workers to assist officials in rescue efforts.

Conclusion

The Kerala houseboat accident has once again highlighted the need for stricter safety regulations for tourist boats and other vessels. While the cause of the accident is still unknown, authorities must take steps to ensure that such incidents are not repeated in the future.

