Dead – Death – Obituary News : 21-Year-Old Journalism Student Commits Suicide at Golf Course Metro Station in Noida

Delhi Metro Suicide Deaths: A Growing Concern

The Noida Golf Course Metro Station, located in the Kotwali 39 area of Noida, witnessed a tragic incident on the night of 27th May. A young man jumped in front of a moving metro and succumbed to his injuries. The metro security personnel immediately rushed him to the district hospital in a critical condition. As his condition worsened, he was transferred to Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi for further treatment. The victim’s family is devastated by the incident, and the police are investigating the matter.

The victim was identified as Jayendra Sharma, a 21-year-old journalism student who resided in Sector 36 of Noida. According to the Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police, the victim passed away during treatment at Safdarjung Hospital. The police are trying to determine why Jayendra Sharma resorted to suicide, but no information has been found yet.

The Noida Golf Course Metro Station has become a suicide point for people who have lost the battle of life. Earlier, incidents of suicide were reported from the Botanical Garden Metro Station, Golf Course Metro Station, and Aqua Line Knowledge Park Station. However, due to the low footfall of people at the Noida Golf Course Metro Station, it has become a quieter spot for suicide incidents.

Previous Suicide Cases at Golf Course Metro Station

23 September 2019: A 25-year-old man named Rupak Pal jumped in front of a moving metro train and committed suicide.

19 September 2022: A 47-year-old man named Rajesh jumped in front of a metro train and committed suicide after a fight with his wife.

17 January 2023: A 16-year-old student named Lakshya jumped in front of a metro train and committed suicide.

The increasing number of suicide incidents at metro stations has prompted the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) to intensify security measures. The CISF has increased vigilance at all metro stations and is monitoring the activities of passengers through CCTV cameras. The CISF’s vigilance has resulted in preventing nearly 200 suicide cases in the past two years. The passengers who were prevented from committing suicide were provided counseling and their families were taken care of.

The suicide incidents at metro stations highlight the growing mental health issues in our society. Suicidal tendencies are often the result of depression, anxiety, and stress. Therefore, it is essential to provide mental health support to individuals who are struggling with such issues. The government and non-governmental organizations should work together to raise awareness about mental health issues and provide accessible mental health services to those in need.

