Dead – Death – Obituary News : 21-Year-Old Student Dies in High-Rise Fall

Tragic Death of 21-Year-Old College Student in Noida

A 21-year-old college student from Mathura district, Gantavya Sharma, died after allegedly falling off the eighth floor of a tower in a posh group housing society in Noida. The incident occurred at the Lotus Boulevard society in Sector 100 around 11.15 pm on Friday, and the police are yet to determine whether the student accidentally fell off the building or it was a suicide.

The police were informed by a security guard of the society that a person had fallen on a balcony of the first floor of tower number 10 from an upper floor of the building and suffered severe injuries, including on his head. The police team immediately reached the spot and took the person to the district hospital where doctors declared him brought dead.

Sharma was visiting his relatives who live on the eighth floor of the building. He had chatted with them before stepping out of the flat, and then the incident occurred. The police are yet to ascertain the cause of the fall. Sharma’s family is into the construction business, and further legal proceedings are being carried out after his body was sent for post-mortem.

The incident has left the community in shock and has raised concerns about the safety of residents in high-rise buildings. The incident highlights the need for safety measures and protocols to prevent accidents and ensure the safety of residents in such buildings. High-rise buildings have become increasingly common in urban areas, and the authorities need to ensure that safety measures, such as regular maintenance and inspections, are in place to prevent such incidents.

Furthermore, the incident highlights the need for mental health support for students, particularly those who are away from home and facing academic and personal pressures. According to a report by the National Crime Records Bureau, suicide rates among students in India have been on the rise, and mental health concerns have become a significant issue in the education sector.

The incident is a tragic reminder of the need for timely intervention and support for students facing mental health challenges. Educational institutions need to invest in mental health services and support systems to help students cope with stress, anxiety and depression. Moreover, families and friends need to be aware of the signs of mental health issues and provide support and intervention when necessary.

In conclusion, the death of Gantavya Sharma is a tragic incident that has left a deep impact on the community. The incident highlights the need for safety measures and mental health support for students, particularly those living away from home. The authorities need to take steps to ensure the safety of residents in high-rise buildings, and educational institutions need to invest in mental health services to support students facing academic and personal pressures. The incident should serve as a wake-up call to all stakeholders to prioritize the safety and well-being of students and residents in our communities.

News Source : The Reportify

Source Link :21-Year-Old Student Passes Away in Tragic High-Rise Fall in Noida/