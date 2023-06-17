Dead – Death – Obituary News : 21-Year-Old Student Falls from 8th Floor of Noida Housing Society

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (Noida 1) Rajneesh Verma reports robbery at Lotus Boulevard society

Residents of Lotus Boulevard society in Sector 100, Noida were left shaken after a robbery occurred late on Friday night. Assistant Commissioner of Police (Noida 1) Rajneesh Verma reported that the incident took place around 11.15 pm on Friday.

The details of the robbery

The robbers, who were reportedly armed, entered the society and targeted a specific flat. They allegedly tied up the occupants, who were a family of four, and made off with cash and jewelry worth lakhs of rupees. The family members were reportedly unharmed in the incident.

Verma said that the police were alerted to the incident by a neighbor who heard screams coming from the targeted flat. The police arrived on the scene within minutes, but the robbers had already fled the scene by that time.

Investigation underway

Verma stated that a team of police officers has been formed to investigate the incident. They are currently reviewing CCTV footage from the society and questioning witnesses to gather more information about the robbers and their modus operandi.

Verma also appealed to the public to come forward with any information they may have about the robbery. He assured residents of the society that the police are doing everything in their power to apprehend the culprits and bring them to justice.

Security concerns in Noida

Unfortunately, this is not the first incident of its kind to occur in Noida. In recent years, there has been an increase in the number of robberies and other crimes in the city. This has led to growing concerns among residents about their safety and security.

The police have responded to these concerns by increasing patrols in the area and strengthening security measures in residential societies. However, incidents like the one at Lotus Boulevard serve as a reminder that more needs to be done to ensure the safety of Noida residents.

Taking precautions

While the police are doing their best to apprehend the robbers involved in the Lotus Boulevard incident, it is important for residents to take precautions to protect themselves and their homes from potential break-ins.

Some tips for staying safe include installing security cameras and alarms, keeping doors and windows locked at all times, and being aware of your surroundings when entering or leaving your home. It is also important to report any suspicious activity to the police immediately.

Conclusion

The robbery at Lotus Boulevard is a concerning incident that highlights the need for increased security measures in Noida. While the police are investigating the incident and working to apprehend the culprits, it is important for residents to take precautions to protect themselves and their homes from potential break-ins. By working together, we can ensure that Noida remains a safe and secure place to live.

