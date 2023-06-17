Dead – Death – Obituary News : 21-year-old student falls to death in Noida

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

College Student Falls to Death from Eighth Floor in Noida Housing Society: Accident or Suicide?

A tragic incident occurred on Friday night in Noida’s Lotus Boulevard society in Sector 100 when a college student fell to his death from the eighth floor of a tower. The police are yet to determine whether the cause of death was due to an accident or suicide. This unfortunate incident happened just a day after a five-year-old boy died after falling from a high-rise building in Noida.

The Assistant Commissioner of Police (Noida 1) Rajneesh Verma said that the security guard of the society informed the police about the incident at around 11:15 pm on Friday. The person had allegedly fallen on a balcony of the first floor of tower number 10 from an upper floor of the building and suffered severe injuries, including on his head.

The police immediately reached the spot and took the person to the district hospital where doctors declared him brought dead. The family of the deceased was informed, and his identity was later established as Gantavya Sharma, a native of Mathura district.

According to an official of the local Sector 39 police station, Sharma was a college student in Mathura and had come to visit his relatives who lived in the Lotus Boulevard society. His relatives reside on the eighth floor of the building, and they informed the police that Sharma chatted with them before stepping out of the flat, leading to the tragic incident.

The police are still investigating whether the cause of death was accidental or intentional. However, the relatives of Sharma are into the construction business, according to the police.

The body has been sent for a post-mortem examination, and further legal proceedings are being carried out.

This unfortunate incident has once again highlighted the need for more safety measures in high-rise buildings. Falling from the heights of such buildings can cause severe injuries or even lead to loss of life. It is essential to take all necessary precautions to prevent such incidents from happening in the future.

Moreover, this incident has raised concerns about the mental health of college students. With the increasing pressure and stress on students to perform well, it is crucial to address their mental health issues and provide them with adequate support.

In conclusion, the death of Gantavya Sharma is a tragic incident that has left his family and friends devastated. The police must conduct a thorough investigation to determine the cause of death and prevent such incidents from happening in the future. Additionally, the authorities must take necessary measures to ensure the safety of the residents in high-rise buildings and address the mental health concerns of college students.

