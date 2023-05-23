Dead – Death – Obituary News : 21-year-old UNM tight end Jaden Hullaby found deceased

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

University of New Mexico Mourns the Loss of Tight End Jaden Hullaby

The University of New Mexico (UNM) is mourning the loss of one of its athletes, Jaden Hullaby, who passed away at the young age of 21. Hullaby, who started his football career at the University of Texas, had been reported missing by his family after they were unable to make contact with him since last Thursday. His family had feared for his safety, and their worst fears were confirmed when Hullaby’s brother, Landon, announced his passing on Sunday.

Hullaby was last seen on a freeway in Dallas, and his cause of death has yet to be released by authorities. The news of his passing has sent shockwaves through the sports community, with many expressing their condolences and sadness at the loss of such a young talent.

“He was a great person and someone we all enjoyed being around, coaching and spending time with,” said University of Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian. “All of our thoughts are with his family, friends, and teammates, and we want to send our deepest condolences to them in such a difficult time.”

Hullaby was a highly touted running back prospect in the Longhorns’ 2020 class but switched to linebacker when he arrived at the Austin campus. He played in just two games in his two seasons for the school before transferring to UNM prior to the 2022 season, where he played tight end and amassed 44 receiving yards and 59 rushing yards in eight games.

The news of Hullaby’s passing has left the UNM community in shock and sadness. The university released a statement expressing their condolences to Hullaby’s family and all those who knew him. The loss of such a young talent and promising athlete is a reminder of the fragility of life and the importance of cherishing every moment.

As the sports world mourns the loss of Jaden Hullaby, it is important to remember the impact that he had on those around him. He was a talented athlete, a great person, and someone who will be deeply missed by all who knew him. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family and friends during this difficult time.

Jaden Hullaby news UNM football team Missing person cases College football players Tragic deaths

News Source : Piñon Post

Source Link :UNM tight end Jaden Hullaby found dead at 21 after being reported missing/