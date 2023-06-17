Dead – Death – Obituary News : 21-Year-Old US Woman Killed in Assault Near Bavarian Castle

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Tragedy Strikes at Neuschwanstein Castle: A 21-Year-Old American Woman Dies After Being Assaulted and Pushed Down a Slope

Neuschwanstein Castle, located in Bavaria, Germany, is a popular tourist attraction known for its stunning architecture and picturesque surroundings. However, on Wednesday afternoon, tragedy struck when a 21-year-old American woman was assaulted and pushed down a slope by a fellow US tourist near the castle. The woman later died from her injuries, and the perpetrator has been arrested and is being investigated for murder, attempted murder, and a sexual offence.

Meeting the Perpetrator

The victim and her 22-year-old friend were hiking in the area when they met the 30-year-old man. The man reportedly persuaded them to follow him down a secret trail that led to a good lookout point. However, things took a violent turn when the man physically attacked the 21-year-old woman.

Violent Assault and Attempted Sexual Offence

According to police reports, the perpetrator physically attacked the 21-year-old woman and when her friend tried to intervene, he allegedly choked her and pushed her down a steep slope. Police suspect that the perpetrator then committed an attempted sexual offence against the 21-year-old. The woman was then also pushed down the slope, falling next to her friend some 50 metres below.

Rescue Efforts

When mountain rescue workers found the two women, the 22-year-old was injured but able to talk. However, the 21-year-old was seriously injured and had to be taken to the hospital by helicopter. Sadly, she died later that night as a result of her injuries.

Investigation and Arrest

The man was arrested shortly after the incident and is being investigated on suspicion of murder, attempted murder, and a sexual offence. The police have not disclosed any further information about the perpetrator or his motive for the attack.

Final Thoughts

The tragedy at Neuschwanstein Castle is a stark reminder that violence and sexual assault can happen anywhere, even in seemingly safe and beautiful tourist destinations. It is important to remain vigilant and aware of our surroundings, especially when traveling alone or in unfamiliar areas. Our thoughts and condolences go out to the family and friends of the victim during this difficult time.

