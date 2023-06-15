Dead – Death – Obituary News : 21-Year-Old Vivian Byrd, Echo Theater Company Student, Passes Away

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Vivian Byrd Obituary – Death News: Echo Theater Company PDX Student, Vivian Byrd Dies At 21, Cause of Death

The loss of their good friend Vivian Byrd has left The Echo Theater Company in PDX, located at 1515 SE 37th Ave, Portland, OR 97214, in mourning.

Life and Legacy of Vivian Byrd

Vivian’s friends adored her for having a quirky, hilarious personality that she was never ashamed to display. On June 2, 2023, a Friday, her death was declared. In New Haven, Connecticut, a few days after turning 21, Vivian passed away. There was no listed cause of death.

Vivian personified the virtues of being tenacious, tough, gorgeous, and talented. She began attending Echo’s workshops in 2009 when she was just five years old and went on to participate in Tik Toks (2013–14) and Zig Zags (2014–17). Her behavior revealed a fantastic personality that was kind, understanding, and agreeable.

