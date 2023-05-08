Dead – Death – Obituary News : “22 Dead, Including 15 Children, in Kerala Tragedy”

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

The Tragic Death Toll in the Tanur Boat Accident Rises to 22, Including 15 Children

A tragic accident occurred in Kerala’s Malappuram district on Sunday evening, resulting in the death of 22 people, including 15 children. The accident happened when a double-decker houseboat capsized near the Thoovaltheeram beach in Tanur. The boat was carrying 35 passengers, and rescue operations began immediately after the incident.

Rescue Operations Underway

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) was quick to respond to the accident, and they are currently leading the rescue operations. The Navy, state fire, and coast guard officers are also present at the spot, working tirelessly to locate any other potential victims of the accident. The search operation is still underway, and the rescuers are looking for any victims who may have been missed earlier.

Rescue operations began in the night itself, but the rescuers faced challenges such as low visibility due to the lack of light and getting stuck in thick mud. However, they have continued their efforts to locate any survivors.

Post-Mortem Procedures and Official Day of Mourning

The bodies of the victims found so far have been sent for post-mortem procedures at the taluk hospital in Tirurangadi, Malappuram. Kerala’s Chief Minister, Pinarayi Vijayan, is scheduled to visit the spot of the accident today. Meanwhile, Kerala Revenue Minister K Rajan and Forests and Wildlife Minister AK Saseendran have already reached the spot and are overseeing rescue efforts.

An official day of mourning has been declared in the state to offer respect to those who lost their lives in the accident. As a result, all government events that were scheduled in the state have been postponed. This includes all the taluk-level judicial proceedings planned for May 8.

Condolences from Political Leaders

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Droupadi Murmu have offered their condolences to the victims’ families. The Prime Minister has also announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 Lakh to the families of the victims from Prime Minister National Relief Fund. Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has also expressed his grief and offered condolences. “I appeal to Congress workers to assist the authorities in rescue operations,” he said.

Indian Navy’s Chetak helicopter has been called in to assist the rescue operation in the area. The boat had apparently sunk in its entirety. The tragedy occurred on the banks of the estuary at Ottumpuram, where the Poorapuzha river joins the Arabian Sea. Most of the passengers on the boat were from the Parappanangadi and Tanur areas.

Conclusion

The Tanur boat accident is a tragedy that has shocked the entire nation. The loss of innocent lives is heartbreaking, and our thoughts and condolences go out to the families of the victims. The rescue operations are still underway, and we applaud the efforts of the NDRF, Navy, state fire, and coast guard officers who are working tirelessly to locate any survivors. We hope that the rescue operation is successful, and those affected by the tragedy receive the support they need to cope with their loss.

News Source : JE News Desk

Source Link :Death Toll Climbs To 22 In Kerala, 15 Children Among Dead; 10 Points/