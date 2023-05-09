Dead – Death – Obituary News : “22 killed as bus overturns in Madhya Pradesh”

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Ghargaon (Madhya Pradesh) Bus Accident: Death Toll Rises to 22

On a tragic day for Madhya Pradesh, a private bus traveling on the Tangargone village river bridge in Khargone district met with an accident at 8.40 am. The bus was carrying 50 passengers when it suddenly broke the railing and fell off the bridge into the river below.

The Aftermath of the Accident

The local authorities sprang into action immediately, and rescue teams were dispatched to the scene. The rescue operation was successful in saving many passengers, with 22 people confirmed dead so far. The injured have been rushed to nearby hospitals for treatment, and the authorities have promised all necessary medical assistance to the victims.

The Khargone district administration has announced a compensation of Rs 5 lakh for the families of the deceased and Rs 50,000 for those injured in the accident.

The Cause of the Accident

The exact cause of the accident is yet to be determined. However, initial reports suggest that the bus driver lost control of the vehicle and crashed into the railing, causing it to break and fall off the bridge.

The bridge was reportedly in a state of disrepair, and locals have alleged that authorities were informed about its poor condition, but no action was taken. The incident has raised concerns about the safety of public transport in the state, and the need for better infrastructure and maintenance.

The Response of the State Government

The state government has expressed its condolences to the families of the deceased and promised a thorough investigation into the accident. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has ordered an inquiry and directed officials to ensure that such incidents are not repeated in the future.

The state government has also announced that it will conduct an audit of all bridges in the state to ensure their safety and undertake repair work where necessary. The government has assured that it will take all necessary steps to prevent such accidents in the future.

Conclusion

The Ghargaon bus accident is a tragic incident that has claimed many lives and left several injured. It is a wake-up call to the authorities to take the issue of public safety seriously, especially when it comes to infrastructure like bridges and roads.

The state government must ensure that all necessary steps are taken to prevent such accidents in the future. This includes regular maintenance of bridges and roads, strict adherence to safety regulations, and proper training of drivers and staff of public transport vehicles.

Our thoughts and prayers are with the families of the deceased, and we hope that the injured make a quick recovery.

News Source : Sorrell

Source Link :Madhya Pradesh | Death toll rises to 22 in bus overturn accident/