Dead – Death – Obituary News : 22-Year-Old Boxer Collapses and Dies in Ring

Filipino Boxer Kenneth Egano Passes Away After Collapsing in the Ring

On May 6, 2021, Kenneth Egano, a 22-year-old Filipino boxer, collapsed in the ring following a fight against Jason Facularin in an eight-round match. He suffered a brain hemorrhage and was rushed to the hospital where he was placed in an induced coma. Despite the efforts of medical professionals, Egano passed away a few days later on May 10.

The Filipino Games and Amusements Board, in a social media statement, expressed their condolences to Egano’s family, relatives, and friends. The rising star began his professional boxing career in 2019 and was on a five-fight winning streak at the time of his death.

The Incident

The fight between Egano and Facularin took place at the Imus Sports Gymnasium and was part of the Filipino weekly boxing show Blow by Blow, created by eight-time world champion Manny Pacquiao. The incident was caught on camera, and Egano was seen being helped into a chair by his coaching staff and given an oxygen mask. Despite winning the match, he was immediately rushed to the hospital.

Following the news of Egano’s collapse, Pacquiao offered to cover his medical expenses and paid for flights for the athlete’s parents to visit him in the hospital. “There is nothing more precious than human life,” the former Filipino senator said. “Boxing is truly a dangerous sport, and the boxers deserve nothing but respect as they put their lives on the line. Other sports you play, but you don’t play boxing.”

Tributes and Condolences

Egano’s opponent, Facularin, took to social media to post an emotional message in honor of the late boxer. “I didn’t expect that this will happen when we did our best,” he wrote. “Why did it happen to us? Sorry that it happened. I hope you’re in a good place.”

The World Boxing Association also shared a touching tribute for Egano on their website. “The uncertainty of the last few days ended with the terrible news of his death,” the organization wrote. “Manny Pacquiao and his entire team were taking care of the medical expenses and everything related to the health of Egano, who was a good bantamweight fighter. The WBA sends its condolences to Egano’s family and all the people around him, as well as the Filipino boxing in general who have experienced this very sad moment. May you rest in peace, Kenneth.”

The Risks of Boxing

The tragic death of Kenneth Egano highlights the risks involved in boxing. While it is a popular sport, it is also a dangerous one, and boxers put their lives on the line every time they step into the ring. The sport has faced criticism and calls for reform due to the high incidence of brain injuries and deaths among boxers.

Despite the risks, many boxers continue to pursue the sport, driven by their passion and love for the ring. It is important for those involved in boxing, including promoters, coaches, and medical professionals, to prioritize the safety and well-being of the athletes. The death of Kenneth Egano should serve as a reminder to all involved in the sport to take the necessary precautions and measures to prevent such tragedies from occurring in the future.

In Conclusion

The passing of Kenneth Egano is a tragic loss, not just for his family and friends, but for the entire boxing community. The sport of boxing can be exhilarating and rewarding, but it is also a dangerous one. It is essential to prioritize the safety and well-being of boxers and take the necessary steps to prevent such tragic events from happening in the future. May Kenneth Egano rest in peace.

