Dead – Death – Obituary News : 22-Year-Old College Basketball Player Passes Away

North Carolina Central University Mourns Tragic Loss of Student-Athlete Devin Butts

On June 17th, 2023, the North Carolina Central University community was devastated to learn of the sudden passing of Devin Butts, a 22-year-old member of the men’s basketball team. Butts was set to graduate with a bachelor’s degree in Behavioral and Social Sciences this summer, but instead, his family and friends are left to mourn his untimely death.

A Tragic Loss for the NCCU Community

Devin Butts was more than just a student-athlete at North Carolina Central University. He was a beloved member of the NCCU community who touched the lives of everyone he met with his infectious smile and positive attitude.

“We are deeply saddened by the unexpected passing of Devin. This is a devastating tragedy for our team, fans, and the entire NCCU community,” said NCCU men’s basketball head coach LeVelle Moton. “Devin will always be remembered as an incredible teammate that had an infectious smile at all times. Our heartfelt condolences are with his family and those who were blessed to know him.”

A Promising Career Cut Short

Devin Butts had a promising career ahead of him as a basketball player. The Georgia native averaged 5.4 points in 17 appearances this past season for the Eagles, including a memorable 15-point performance on five made 3-pointers in the team’s MEAC Championship quarterfinals victory over Delaware State on March 8th. He also had a season-high 16 points on Jan. 3 against Toccoa Falls.

Butts had previously played at New Mexico Junior College and Louisiana before committing to Mississippi State as a three-star recruit. Unfortunately, he only played in six games due to injury before transferring to NCCU.

Remembering Devin Butts

Devin Butts will be remembered as more than just a basketball player. He was a kind and compassionate person who brought joy and positivity to everyone he met.

“Devin was a wonderful young man who was loved by his teammates, coaches, and everyone who knew him,” said NCCU Chancellor Akinleye. “He will be greatly missed, and our thoughts and prayers are with his family and loved ones during this difficult time.”

The NCCU community will hold a memorial service to honor Devin’s life and legacy, but his memory will live on in the hearts of those who knew him best.

News Source : Total Pro Sports

Source Link :College Basketball Player Dead At Age 22/