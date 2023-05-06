Dead – Death – Obituary News : 22-Year-Old NCCU Basketball Player Passes Away

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

NCCU Athlete Devin Butts Passes Away at Age 22

Durham, N.C. – The North Carolina Central University (NCCU) community is mourning the loss of one of its own after Devin Butts, a student-athlete on the men’s basketball team, passed away at the age of 22 on Friday night. The cause of death has not been disclosed.

Butts was set to graduate from NCCU this summer with a bachelor’s degree in Behavioral and Social Sciences. He was originally from Georgia and played in 17 games this past season for the Eagles, averaging 5.4 points per game. Butts had a standout performance in the team’s MEAC Championship quarterfinals victory over Delaware State on March 8, where he scored 15 points on five made 3-pointers.

The news of Butts’ passing has sent shockwaves throughout the NCCU community. Head coach LeVelle Moton released a statement expressing his grief and condolences to Butts’ family and friends.

“We are deeply saddened by the unexpected passing of Devin. This is a devastating tragedy for our team, fans, and the entire NCCU community,” Moton said. “Devin will always be remembered as an incredible teammate that had an infectious smile at all times. Our heartfelt condolences are with his family and those who were blessed to know him.”

Butts’ passing is a reminder of the fragility of life and the importance of cherishing the time we have with our loved ones. It is also a reminder of the impact that student-athletes have on their communities and the people around them.

Student-athletes are often held to a higher standard than their peers. They are expected to excel on the court or field while maintaining good grades and representing their school with honor and integrity. Butts embodied these qualities and was a shining example of what it means to be a student-athlete.

His passing has left a void in the NCCU community and serves as a reminder to cherish the moments we have with our loved ones. It also highlights the importance of mental health and well-being, as student-athletes often face a unique set of challenges and pressures.

NCCU has resources available for students who may be struggling with mental health issues or need support during this difficult time. The University Counseling Center provides confidential counseling services to students, and the Office of Student Engagement and Leadership is available to provide support and resources to students and their families.

Butts’ legacy will live on through the memories he created with his teammates, coaches, and the NCCU community. His infectious smile and positive attitude will be missed, but he will never be forgotten.

The loss of a young life is always difficult to comprehend, and the NCCU community is grieving during this difficult time. Our thoughts and prayers are with Butts’ family, friends, and the entire NCCU community as they come to terms with this tragic loss.

News Source : Jelia Hepner

Source Link :NCCU men’s basketball player dies at the age of 22/